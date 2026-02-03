SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraSense Systems, a leader in ultrasound-based human-machine interfaces, today announced UltraTouch™ RG1, a breakthrough UI platform designed to unlock high-performance touch and gesture control on metal and ceramic smart rings.

UltraSense Systems Launches UltraTouch™ RG1 — Enabling Premium Metal Smart Rings with Intuitive, Scalable User Interfaces

As smart rings rapidly grow in popularity, consumers have increasingly reported durability issues, surface wear, limited functionality, and compromised aesthetics in plastic-based designs. These challenges have slowed mainstream adoption and highlighted the need for stronger, premium materials that can withstand everyday wear while delivering a refined user experience.

Metal and ceramic rings offer superior durability, thermal stability, and premium design — but until now, enabling reliable touch interaction on conductive surfaces has remained a major technical barrier.

UltraTouch RG1 overcomes this limitation using UltraSense's proprietary Ultrasound Intelligent Platform, delivering seamless slide (scroll), tap, press, and multi-gesture control directly through solid metal and ceramic surfaces. The result is a robust, intuitive user interface without mechanical buttons, cutouts, or fragile plastic windows.

"Successful scaling of smart rings requires both premium materials and a truly intuitive interface," said Mo Maghsoudnia, CEO of UltraSense Systems. "UltraSense has proven this model in smartphones and automotive applications, where ultrasound has enabled reliable touch on metal at massive scale. UltraTouch RG1 now brings that same reliability and elegance to wearables."

By combining solid-state multi-gesture UI with jewelry-grade materials, UltraTouch RG1 enables smart rings to evolve into durable, stylish, and powerful input devices — including as controllers for AR glasses and next-generation spatial computing platforms.

UltraSense Systems is pioneering the Ultrasound Intelligent Platform™, a full-stack semiconductor and systems solution transforming human-machine interaction on any surface — metal, glass, plastic, or fabric. By combining proprietary ultrasound and piezo devices, custom ASICs, embedded processing, and sensor-fusion algorithms, UltraSense delivers force, proximity, gesture, and tactile feedback in software-defined surfaces that replace mechanical components. The platform enables premium design freedom, higher reliability, and intuitive experiences across automotive, AR/VR, consumer, medical, and industrial markets.

