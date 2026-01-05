UltraSense Systems Surpasses 3 Million Automotive Shipments of Its AEC-Q100 HMI Controller, Accelerating Adoption of the Ultrasound Intelligent Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraSense Systems, the leader in solid-state human-machine interfaces powered by ultrasound, today announced a major corporate milestone: over 3 million units shipped of its AEC-Q100-qualified UltraSense HMI Controller into global automotive programs. This achievement signals strong industry adoption of the company's Ultrasound Intelligent Platform—a vertically integrated technology stack spanning MEMS transducers, mixed-signal ASICs, firmware, algorithms, and complete HMI modules.

UltraSense's unique architecture allows every layer of the stack to be co-designed and optimized together—MEMS shaped for ASIC performance, ASIC tuned for algorithmic robustness, and algorithms enhanced by firmware intelligence. This holistic engineering approach enables OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to deliver higher-performance, thinner, more reliable, and more intuitive smart-surface interfaces that outperform legacy mechanical and capacitive-only solutions.

Reaching the 3-million-unit mark provides strong validation for the scalability and manufacturability of the platform while also strengthening the foundation for new products being commercialized from the same core architecture, including UltraSwitch™ door modules, UltraSlide™ steering-wheel sliders, and UltraTouch™ infotainment and console interfaces.

"With 3 million units now delivered into automotive production, the message is clear—our Ultrasound Intelligent Platform is not just innovative, it's proven at scale," said Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder & CEO of UltraSense Systems. "This milestone validates our decision to own the entire stack from MEMS to algorithms. It gives us unmatched ability to tune performance, reduce cost, and accelerate product spin-outs for the next generation of smart surfaces in cars, AR devices, and robotics. What we're shipping today is just the beginning of what this platform makes possible."

UltraSense expects continued growth across automotive interior applications as OEMs migrate to solid-state, software-defined controls, and demand user experiences that are more consistent, more intuitive, and functional through materials such as metal, glass, wood, leather, plastic, and decorative ShyTech surfaces.

UltraSense Systems is powering the next generation of smart devices through its Ultrasound Intelligent Platform, a deeply integrated stack combining MEMS ultrasound transducers, mixed-signal ASICs, firmware, algorithms, and complete HMI modules. The platform enables high-performance touch and force sensing through metal, glass, plastic, and ShyTech surfaces, delivering reliable, solid-state controls now deployed in automotive interiors. This same architecture is accelerating new product spin-offs for AR/AI glasses and robotics, bringing compact, robust, and software-defined interaction to emerging categories. With millions of units already in production, UltraSense is redefining how people interact with machines across multiple industries.

