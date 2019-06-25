UltraServe Commerce debuts to reduce costs and time-to-market for midsize enterprise digital commerce initiatives

SYDNEY, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraServe, digital commerce experts, today launches its latest breakthrough, UltraServe Commerce, the pay-as-you-consume digital commerce platform for enterprise. Delivered via the AWS Marketplace, UltraServe Commerce eliminates many barriers to entry traditionally associated with launching digital commerce initiatives by reducing upfront costs, risk and time.

With just a few clicks, UltraServe Commerce empowers organizations to deliver outstanding customer experiences by combining native enterprise-grade digital commerce features with a highly customizable framework.

UltraServe Chief Revenue Officer Paul McClure said traditional enterprise-grade digital commerce solutions forced midsize organizations to make significant compromises when selecting a platform that met their business requirements. "UltraServe Commerce eliminates these compromises by delivering enterprise-grade digital commerce capabilities in a simple and more consumable way," he said. "UltraServe Commerce helps organizations realize the full potential of their digital commerce investment in the shortest possible time with the least amount of upfront cost and risk."

UltraServe Commerce delivers:

Enterprise-grade features and capabilities – Out of the box, UltraServe Commerce delivers enterprise-grade commerce capabilities including storefront, product catalog, merchandising, shopping cart, check-out, search, offers and promotions for both B2C and B2B use-cases. UltraServe Commerce also provides Marketplace, Order Management System (OMS), Product Information Management (PIM) and Content Management System (CMS) modules to significantly reduce the need for third-party technologies and integrations.

– Out of the box, UltraServe Commerce delivers enterprise-grade commerce capabilities including storefront, product catalog, merchandising, shopping cart, check-out, search, offers and promotions for both B2C and B2B use-cases. UltraServe Commerce also provides Marketplace, Order Management System (OMS), Product Information Management (PIM) and Content Management System (CMS) modules to significantly reduce the need for third-party technologies and integrations. Reduced administrative overheads -- Managed from an easy-to-use admin interface or REST APIs, UltraServe Commerce reduces the administrative overheads traditionally required for vendor management, product management, order management, customer service and digital experience capabilities such as advanced marketing, catalog management, content management and targeted promotions.

-- Managed from an easy-to-use admin interface or REST APIs, UltraServe Commerce reduces the administrative overheads traditionally required for vendor management, product management, order management, customer service and digital experience capabilities such as advanced marketing, catalog management, content management and targeted promotions. A unique commercial model -- By decoupling development and testing environments from production environments, UltraServe Commerce lets organizations consume resources on-demand, enabling them to develop and innovate without the need to sign upfront term-based contracts.

-- By decoupling development and testing environments from production environments, UltraServe Commerce lets organizations consume resources on-demand, enabling them to develop and innovate without the need to sign upfront term-based contracts. Eliminated unplanned downtime -- backed by industry-leading 99.999% availability Service Level Agreements (SLAs), out-of-the box Disaster Recovery and 24x7x365 Global Support, UltraServe ensures your site is always available to transact business.

UltraServe Commerce Technology Partners:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Delivered exclusively on AWS and based on the AWS Well Architected framework, UltraServe Commerce adheres to the operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization standards aligned with AWS best practices.

– Delivered exclusively on AWS and based on the AWS Well Architected framework, UltraServe Commerce adheres to the operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization standards aligned with AWS best practices. New Relic APM -- With integrated Application Performance Management, the UltraServe Commerce platform provides real-time insights and visibility into your environments so you can identify and fix problems faster and deliver delightful experiences for your customers.

-- With integrated Application Performance Management, the UltraServe Commerce platform provides real-time insights and visibility into your environments so you can identify and fix problems faster and deliver delightful experiences for your customers. Broadleaf – Access the powerful Broadleaf Commerce application used by leading global brands to deliver tailored B2C & B2B experiences offered via Software as a Service (SaaS) by UltraServe.

Playhouse Digital Agency Partner Quote:

"Using UltraServe Commerce, within a day, our build team created a fully functional B2C/B2B e-commerce store for clients and prospects. The auto-provisioning process is streamlined, and when digging under the hood we got a genuine appreciation for the cutting-edge technology that makes it all possible," says The Playhouse Group CEO Luke Goldsworthy. "The licensing of UltraServe Commerce has flipped the old school method of making large upfront investments for rigid, locked in models, to testing a flexible SaaS product in a consumable way. UltraServe Commerce delivers cost-effective non-production environments before moving to a commercial agreement at launch, making for a very compelling Total Cost of Ownership calculation."

New Relic Partner Quote:

"New Relic is proud to partner with UltraServe, continuing our tradition of delivering seamless and outstanding customer experiences to help them scale for their biggest day," said New Relic Group Vice President for JPAC Greg Taylor. "The alliance gives UltraServe Commerce clients the ability to gain a long-lasting edge over their rivals by using best-in-class technologies such as New Relic's APM solution."

About UltraServe

UltraServe are digital commerce experts focused on delivering high performing digital commerce outcomes for customers globally. UltraServe designs, implements and manages digital commerce solutions for some of the worlds most recognized brands.

To learn more about UltraServe or for inquiries please contact sales@ultraserve.co or visit www.ultraserve.co

