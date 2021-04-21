Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market to grow by USD 37.42 Million during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (Mobility, Electrical and electronics, and Alternate energy) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ultrasonic-metal-welding-equipments-market-industry-analysis

The ultrasonic metal welding equipment market is driven by the growing demand for Li-ion Batteries. In addition, the increasing electrical and electronic content in automobiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the ultrasonic metal welding equipment market.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are extensively used in consumer electronic products. The use of several consumer electronics, including smartphones, smart wearables, among others, is increasing globally. In addition, the rising awareness about the need to reduce vehicular emissions and government support for the same is triggering the adoption of electric vehicles. These factors are driving the demand for Li-ion batteries. Li-ion battery manufacturers use the ultrasonic welding technique to join the different metals that are used in Li-ion batteries. Due to the growing demand for Li-ion batteries, Li-ion battery manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing plants in different regions. Such investments are increasing the demand for the ultrasonic metal welding equipment market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Companies:

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. offers various ultrasonic metal welding systems such as spot welders, wire splicing, seam welders, and metal tube sealer.

Forward Sonic Tech.

Forward Sonic Tech. offers ultrasonic welder.

Hermann Ultraschall

Hermann Ultraschall offers ultrasonic metal welding equipment.

KORMAX SYSTEM Inc.

KORMAX SYSTEM Inc. offers KM 20KHz Super 3.0 and other ultrasonic metal welding equipment.

Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd.

Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd. company offers ultrasonic metal welding equipment. It also offers electric equipment such as data processing equipment, aviation equipment, communication equipment, image processing equipment, manufacturing equipment, medical equipment, and electric measuring equipment.

Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Mobility - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Alternate energy - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Machine Tools Market- The machine tools market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, precision engineering, transportation, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Welding Fire Blankets Market- The welding fire blankets market is segmented by end-user (construction, energy and utilities, marine, and automotive) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/ultrasonic-metal-welding-equipments-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

