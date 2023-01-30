Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027 at a 17.87% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.87% during 2021-2027.

The UV disinfection equipment refers to the devices that use short-wavelength UV radiations to destroy or inactivate microorganisms. The UV rays damage their nucleic acid and disrupt the DNA, thereby halting vital cellular functions and effectively neutralizing chloride-resistant pathogenic organisms. This is commonly performed through light-emitting diodes (LEDs), lamps and bulbs and are used for the purification of food products, water and industrial solvents. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across the food and beverage, biopharmaceutical and industrial industries.

The global market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for ultra-pure water and natural methods for air, water and waste purification. In comparison to chlorine-based treatment systems, UV disinfection equipment have no toxic residue and minimal operating costs and maintenance requirements.

The growing prevalence of water-borne diseases, especially in emerging nations, has further catalysed the adoption of the product. UV radiation has high germicidal ability and can effectively disinfect water containing bacteria, viruses and protozoans. This aids in meeting the ever-increasing need for safe and clean drinking water across the globe.

Additionally, widespread product adoption by the healthcare industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The equipment can be customized and designed specifically for operating rooms, patient wards and other spaces that can minimize the spread of hospital-acquired diseases. Other factors, including the development of energy-efficient UV-LED devices and the implementation of government initiatives promoting the utilization of environment-friendly disinfection methods, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Residential Water Treatment

Commercial Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment

Health Facilities

Residential & Commercial

Bio-Terror Agents

Process Water Treatment

Surface Disinfection

Breakup by Marketing Channel:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Advanced UV, Inc., American Ultraviolet, Halma plc, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Enaqua, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, First Light Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xenex Disinfection Services LLC and Xylem Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Scope and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction

5. Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market

6. Market Breakup by Component

7. Market Breakup by Application

8. Market Breakup by Marketing Channel

9. Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

10. Market Breakup by Region

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Value Chain Analysis

13. Porters Five Forces Analysis

14. Price Indicators

15. Competitive Landscape

