Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market to grow by USD 788.3 million from 2022 to 2027; Evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 788.3 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. The evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment drive the market growth. Water is important for all life forms and is extensively used in municipal, industrial, and commercial processes, often in large quantities. However, it must be clean to prevent equipment damage and product contamination.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2023-2027

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints

The global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and reliable solutions in Ultraviolet disinfection. UV-C lamps, UVC LEDs, and UV-C bulbs play a pivotal role in UV disinfection equipment, ensuring Germicidal UV effectiveness. UV disinfection systems, UV water purification, and UV air purifiers are gaining prominence for their versatility. UV robots and UV sanitizers are witnessing growing adoption for UV surface disinfection. The industry is advancing with innovations in Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) and UV-C technology, offering UV-C disinfection applications in UV water purification, UV-C room sterilizers, and UV-C portable devices. Continuous research focuses on UV-C efficacy, safety measures, dosage calculation, and monitoring, driving UV-C market trends and industry growth.

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential, commercial, and municipal), application (drinking, waste, industrial, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth by the residential segment is significant during the forecast period. There is rising adoption of UV disinfection equipment in water and air purification in the residential sector as these water purifiers are widely used to treat drinking water at the point of use by eliminating harmful pathogens.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market.

North America accounts for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The UV disinfection equipment market in North America is fuelled by concerns about declining indoor air quality in countries like the US and Canada.'

Key factor driving market growth

The evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment drive the market growth. Water is important for all life forms and is extensively used in municipal, industrial, and commercial processes, often in large quantities. However, it must be clean to prevent equipment damage and product contamination.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for ultrapure water is a primary trend in the market. Ultrapure water which is important for different industries, is achieved through a combination of water purification methods like reverse osmosis, striving for high purity by minimizing impurities and gas content.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of refurbished UV disinfection equipment hinders market growth. Acquiring new UV disinfection equipment can impact budgets in industries including food and beverage. In addition, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often choose refurbishment or repair over buying new when their existing UV disinfection equipment becomes outdated or malfunctions.

What are the key data covered in this Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market players

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

