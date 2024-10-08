Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market to grow by USD 851.2 Million from 2024-2028, driven by evolving benefits, AI-powered report highlights market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 851.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.97% during the forecast period. Evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for ultrapure water. However, availability of refurbished uv disinfection equipment poses a challenge - Key market players include Advanced UV Inc., Alfa Laval AB, American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Clearford Water System Inc., Danaher Corp., Dr. Honle AG, Evergreen UV LLC, Glasco Ultraviolet LLC, Halma Plc, Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LIT UV Elektro GmbH, Pollet Group, SITA Srl, ULTRAAQUA AS, Veolia Environnement SA, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, and Xylem Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Municipal), Application (Drinking, Waste, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Ultrapure water is a high-purity water essential in various industries for applications where water needs to be as close to pure H2O as possible. Ultrapure water is produced using a combination of water purification technologies such as reverse osmosis and has an electric resistivity ratio of 0.1-1.5 M ohm cm. This water is primarily used in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries for producing semiconductor chips and integrated circuits, plasma displays, and cleaning semiconductor liquid crystal panels and wafers. In power generation, ultrapure water is used in steam generators to ensure stable power plant operation. In the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, it is used as injection water. Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment plays a crucial role in producing ultrapure water by reducing Total Organic Carbon (TOC), disinfecting microorganisms, reducing chlorine and chloramines, and destroying ozone. With the increasing demand for ultrapure water in various industries, the global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The UV disinfection equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for effective and eco-friendly disinfection solutions. UV lamp technology, using UV lamps and UV light, is at the forefront of this trend, offering efficient sterilization processes for various applications. UV robots are gaining popularity in wastewater treatment and water purification, addressing water pollution and water scarcity concerns. In the air disinfection sector, UV-C LED technology and UVC LEDs are replacing traditional UV lamps, providing energy efficiency and longer lifespan. With the ongoing pandemic, UV technology is increasingly being used for disinfecting surfaces and reducing disease transmission. The automotive sector is also adopting UV technology to disinfect interiors and reduce the need for alcohol-based hand sanitizers. UV sterilization processes are also becoming a viable alternative to chemical disinfection methods like chlorination and chlorine gas, offering a safer and more sustainable solution for viruses and bacteria in wastewater treatment.

Market Challenges

UV disinfection equipment is essential for industries such as wastewater treatment and food and beverage, where the equipment is frequently exposed to harsh conditions. However, the purchase of new UV disinfection equipment can be costly for small- and medium-sized (SME) enterprises. Instead, some SMEs opt for re-engineering, which involves refurbishing and repairing old equipment. This process includes cleaning or fixing various parts, such as the reactor chamber, electrical equipment, and the control system. Vendors offering these services ensure the refurbished equipment is upscaled and tested for safety and regulatory standards. The degradation of UV disinfection equipment due to exposure to various materials, chemicals, and atmospheric elements can lead to breakdowns. As a result, the availability of refurbished UV disinfection equipment has increased, allowing industrial end-users to save costs and remain within their budgets. For instance, UV Superstore Inc. Offers used and reconditioned UV systems, such as the IH-12L Used UV Water Treatment System, which is primarily used to disinfect, reduce total organic carbon (TOC), and destroy ozone in water sources. Despite the benefits of refurbished UV disinfection equipment, its availability will negatively impact the sales of new UV disinfection equipment and, in turn, the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period.

The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market is growing due to increasing concerns over waterborne diseases like Dysentery, Polio, and Typhoid. Drinking water supplies and healthcare facilities prioritize infection prevention programs, making UV disinfection technology essential. However, challenges exist, such as the economic element and operational expenses. The electrical grid's reliability and the need for electronic equipment maintenance add to the costs. End-users concentrate on fresh water and industrial wastewater treatment, focusing on germicidal effect and germs-killing properties. Pathogens like bacteria, viruses, and microorganisms pose health risks, necessitating UV disinfection. However, challenges include quartz sleeve fouling, heavy metals, toxins, and salts in water. Product innovations, such as IoT-enabled UV air purifiers and UV components, offer solutions. The pharmaceuticals industry and medical care sectors also benefit from UV disinfection technology. The US EPA regulates UV disinfection technology, ensuring safe drinking water. Sodium hypochlorite and ozoneation are alternatives, but UV disinfection provides a quicker germicidal effect. Despite challenges, the market's return on investment is attractive due to the importance of safe drinking water and infection prevention. UV disinfection technology's germicidal properties make it a crucial component in healthcare facilities and industrial water treatment.

Segment Overview

This ultraviolet (uv) disinfection equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Residential

1.2 Commercial

1.3 Municipal Application 2.1 Drinking

2.2 Waste

2.3 Industrial

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Residential- The Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is growing due to increasing demand for clean water and air. UV technology effectively eliminates bacteria and viruses, making it a preferred choice for water and air treatment. Key industries like healthcare, food and beverage, and water treatment plants are major consumers. Market growth is driven by stringent regulations and rising awareness of health and safety. Companies are investing in research and development to improve UV technology and expand their product offerings.

Research Analysis

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment is a cutting-edge technology used to eliminate viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens from various applications. UV technology is particularly effective against airborne contaminants, making UV air purifiers an essential solution for ensuring clean indoor air in homes and commercial spaces. In the water sector, UV Disinfection Equipment is used for disinfecting drinking water, reclaimed water, and wastewater. UV technology works by utilizing UV-C light, which possesses a germicidal effect, to destroy the DNA of microorganisms, rendering them harmless. This technology is increasingly important in healthcare facilities and hospital environments, where ensuring safe drinking water and preventing disease transmission from hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is crucial. In emerging countries, UV Disinfection Equipment is gaining popularity due to its effectiveness against waterborne diseases and its ability to reduce the reliance on sodium hypochlorite. Medical care facilities and infectious disease prevention are key areas of focus for this technology. With growing health literacy and concerns around disease transmission, the market for UV Disinfection Equipment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Market Research Overview

Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment is a vital solution for ensuring the germicidal effect on water and air, eliminating bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. UV disinfection technology uses UV-C light to disrupt the DNA and RNA of microorganisms, rendering them unable to reproduce and cause disease transmission. This technology is essential for clean drinking water, healthcare facilities, and industrial wastewater treatment. UV disinfection is also increasingly used in air disinfection systems, particularly in hospital environments and healthcare facilities to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like tuberculosis, measles, and influenza. The automotive sector and electronic equipment industries also employ UV disinfection to sterilize surfaces and prevent contamination. UV disinfection is an effective alternative to chemical disinfection methods like chlorination and dichlorination, which involve the use of heavy metals, toxins, and salts. Product innovations, such as UV-C LED technology and UV robots, offer more energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions. However, operational expenses, including the cost of UV lamps and maintenance, remain economic elements to consider. The US EPA regulates the use of UV disinfection technology for drinking water and wastewater treatment, ensuring safe drinking water for communities and reducing diarrheal deaths caused by contaminated water. UV disinfection plays a crucial role in infection prevention programs, particularly in the pharmaceuticals industry, where ultrapure water is required for manufacturing processes. UV disinfection technology is also used in IoT systems to ensure the sterility of water and air in data centers and other sensitive environments. Despite its benefits, UV disinfection faces challenges such as quartz sleeve fouling and the need for regular maintenance. However, the return on investment is often significant, especially when compared to the costs of disease outbreaks and water pollution. UV disinfection technology continues to evolve, offering new solutions to meet the growing demand for safe and clean water and air.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Municipal

Application

Drinking



Waste



Industrial



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

