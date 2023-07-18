Ultravision LED Solutions Introduces a Cutting-Edge TrueVision Chip-On-Board (COB) LED Display

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultravision LED Solutions, a leading manufacturer of LED displays, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary TrueVision Chip-On-Board (COB) LED Displays. This breakthrough technology sets a new standard in the display industry, offering exceptional performance and unmatched visual quality.

Ultravision's TrueVision COB LED Displays are designed to meet the demands of various indoor applications. From residential home entertainment and commercial applications, such as advertising for stadiums, convention centers, concert venues, and more, these displays deliver vibrant and captivating visuals. They are also perfect for indoor applications in malls, bars, restaurants, sporting venues, churches, hospitals, and beyond.

Ultravision's Truevision COB LED Displays captivate viewers with vibrant colors and sharp details, creating impactful visual experiences. Furthermore, COB diodes boast lower power consumption rates compared to standard SMD displays. This energy-efficient solution not only reduces operating costs but also contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly display solution.

With their state-of-the-art COB technology, Ultravision's displays have revolutionized the industry, setting a new standard of excellence and reliability. The increased heat dissipation capabilities ensure optimal performance and longevity, addressing the needs and requests of our customers nationwide. Ultravision is confident that their customers will benefit greatly from this cutting-edge technology.

Ultravision LED Solutions remains committed to pushing the boundaries of LED display technology. By leveraging their expertise and relentless pursuit of innovation, Ultravision continues to provide industry-leading solutions that empower businesses and organizations to captivate their audiences and excel in their respective industries.

For more information about Ultravision LED Solutions and its revolutionary TrueVision Chip-On-Board (COB) LED Displays, please visit www.ultravisionledsolutions.com.

About Ultravision LED Solutions:
Ultravision LED Solutions is a US company that provides the original modular LED display panel.  The CEO of Ultravision LED Solutions has over 70 patents on modular LED display panels and LED technology. For over 15 years Ultravision has been the leader of innovative LED display solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to transform spaces and captivate audiences. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Ultravision delivers cutting-edge visual solutions that redefine the possibilities of LED technology. From outdoor, large format LED displays to indoor, LED video walls, Ultravision continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the industry.

