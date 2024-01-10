Ultromics Announces Partnership to Expedite Development of Echo AI Algorithm for Early Detection of Cardiac Amyloidosis

News provided by

Ultromics

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

OXFORD, England, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultromics, a patient outcomes-focused AI-driven health technology company with roots at the University of Oxford, UK, has entered into an agreement with Pfizer to support the validation and FDA clearance of its AI-based technology for the detection of cardiac amyloidosis.

Continue Reading
Ultromics Announces Partnership to Expedite Development of Echo AI Algorithm for Early Detection of Cardiac Amyloidosis
Ultromics Announces Partnership to Expedite Development of Echo AI Algorithm for Early Detection of Cardiac Amyloidosis

Under the partnership with Pfizer, Ultromics will research and pursue FDA clearance for its EchoGo® Amyloidosis algorithm that already has Breakthrough Device Designation as a medical device for the detection of cardiac amyloidosis. The algorithm uses deep learning to analyse routine ultrasound scans of the heart (echocardiograms) to detect disease that often goes undetected during standard assessments. 

"Echocardiography, while fundamental for the early detection of many heart conditions, is hindered by subjectivity and the demand for scarce expertise in the accurate identification of cardiac amyloidosis," commented Prof. Sanjiv J. Shah, MD, the Director of Research for the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and Director, Center for Deep Phenotyping and Precision Medicine in the Institute for Augmented Intelligence in Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. 

"AI can help detect cardiac amyloidosis early through routine ultrasound scans of the heart, which is vitally important because current treatments for cardiac amyloidosis work best when implemented early in the course of disease. AI-augmented detection of cardiac amyloidosis may be especially useful in clinical facilities lacking the time and resources needed for comprehensive assessment," he added.

Cardiac amyloidosis is a heterogeneous disease that results from the accumulation of abnormal proteins within the heart, impairing its ability to pump blood. Over time, the build-up of these proteins causes the heart muscle to stiffen, eventually leading to heart failure, which can have dire outcomes if not found early.1,2

"AI can notify clinicians of disease presence and offer an early warning," stated Dr. Ross Upton, CEO and Founder of Ultromics. "Early identification and treatment of cardiac amyloidosis is critical to help slow disease progression. If cleared, EchoGo® Amyloidosis will help physicians identify early signs of this debilitating disease, with the goal of facilitating earlier diagnosis and access to potentially life-saving treatment."

Ultromics' expertise has been demonstrated through its algorithms for improving the detection of Heart Failure, which previously received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation before being  cleared by the FDA in November 2022. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation recognizes novel innovations that demonstrate the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases.

This builds on the history of Echo diagnostic algorithms developed by Ultromics including the first ever AI diagnostic, EchoGo® Pro for the detection of coronary artery disease, which was FDA cleared in 2021 and is undergoing a prospective clinical trial in the UK.

In December 2023, Ultromics proudly revealed it had been chosen to participate in the FDA's Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP) Pilot, an exclusive cohort comprising of only 15 breakthrough cardiovascular devices. The strategic initiative is geared towards accelerating development and enhancing the accessibility of high-quality, safe, effective, and innovative medical devices.

1  Maurer M, Elliott P, Comenzo R, et al. Addressing common questions encountered in the diagnosis and management of cardiac amyloidosis. Circulation. 2017. 135(14):1357-1377.

2Siddiqi O., Ruberg F. 2018. Cardiac Amyloidosis: An Update on Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment. Trends Cardiovasc Med. DOI:10.1016/j.tcm.2017.07.004

EchoGo® Amyloidosis pending 510(k) clearance 

About Ultromics:

Ultromics is a pioneer in precision heart failure detection. Our ground-breaking platform, EchoGo®, is transforming the way heart failure is diagnosed using artificial intelligence and cardiac ultrasound as a modality.  The technology empowers clinicians to make precise, efficient, and accurate assessments of heart failure, leveraging the largest known heart disease dataset in echocardiography. The model was trained on thousands of patients to accurately detect disease and was validated against 5-year patient outcomes.  The technology has been built in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and the NHS England. Ultromics' mission is to stop heart failure in its tracks with its precision detection platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315500/Pfizer_and_Ultromics.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961827/Ultromics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ultromics

Also from this source

New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for Ultromics: Advancing HFpEF Diagnosis

New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for Ultromics: Advancing HFpEF Diagnosis

Ultromics, a pioneer in advancing heart failure diagnostics through artificial intelligence (AI), has received approval for NTAP from the Centers for ...
Study Confirms Ultromics' AI Can Improve HFpEF Detection Using a Single Echocardiogram View

Study Confirms Ultromics' AI Can Improve HFpEF Detection Using a Single Echocardiogram View

Applying AI to a single apical four chamber (A4C) view echocardiogram provides accurate information to detect heart failure with preserved ejection...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.