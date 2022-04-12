Ulysses S. Grant Remington Revolvers to be Auctioned During Rock Island Auction Company's May Premier Auction

In honor of the Civil War Anniversary, Rock Island Auction Company proudly presents the two-piece New Model Army Percussion Remington Revolvers

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), the world's No. 1 firearms auction company, will offer Ulysses S. Grant's Remington revolvers during their May Premier Firearms Auction, Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15. Presented to the Civil War general and eventual President of the United States, the extravagant pair of Remington New Model Army revolvers is expected to bring between $1 million to $3 million.

Ulysses S. Grant Remington Revolvers

The revolvers had remained hidden from the world since their presentation until their 2018 unveiling at the Las Vegas Antique Arms Show. This May will mark the first time they have been offered to the collecting public.

Grant's Remingtons, numbered 1 and 2, are arguably the most significant firearms discovered from the Civil War. The set is covered with the artistry of L. D. Nimschke, one of the most renowned master engravers of the 19th century, and features grips carved with Grant's portrait. They come nestled in their original rosewood case with full complement of accessories.

"April 12, 2022 marks the 161st anniversary of the beginning of the Civil War, and we couldn't think of a better time to announce that Grant's revolvers will be available to the collecting public. Currently, these firearms constitute the most elaborate and historically significant set of revolvers manufactured during the Civil War," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "They're significant works of American art, a powerful piece of American history, and completely fresh to market. It's an incredibly exciting time to be a fine arms collector."

The pair of Remington revolvers are an American treasure and are already drawing comparisons to President Abraham Lincoln's gilt and engraved Henry Rifle or President George Washington's flintlock pistols. They were likely presented to Grant after he captured Vicksburg on the Fourth of July in 1863 and thus secured the length of the Mississippi River for the Union.

"Items owned by Grant are among the most desirable 19th century American artifacts, particularly artifacts presented to, owned by, or used by General Grant during the Civil War. At Rock Island Auction Company, we are no strangers to historic weapons owned by some of the biggest names in American and world history," said Hogan. "Just last year we sold the Napoleon garniture, Alexander Hamilton's Revolutionary War flintlock pistols and epaulets, and John Wayne's Colt Single Action Army to name a select few."

The May Premier Firearms Auction is this spring's flagship event in fine arms collecting. The auction will feature hundreds of the most historic, publicly available firearms worldwide, including well-known names of American history such as George Custer, Wild Bill Hickok, J. Edgar Hoover, Pawnee Bill and others. For more information, visit Rock Island Auction Company's Premier Firearms Auction.

