UM Appoints Arielle Garcia as First Chief Privacy Officer

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the appointment of Arielle Garcia as its first Chief Privacy Officer. Effective immediately, Garcia will oversee the launch and implementation of UM's privacy program, including: setting the vision and strategic direction; developing and implementing policies and procedures; and creating education, training and thought leadership pieces. Additionally, as the agency's leading expert on privacy, Garcia will provide guidance to both internal teams and clients on privacy-related matters, and will be responsible for building and scaling UM's consulting offerings around privacy, trust and brand safety.

"Arielle has played a key role in cementing UM's standing as the industry leader in privacy and brand safety," said Lynn Lewis, U.S. CEO, UM. "Given her extensive work in a critical space that continues to grow and define our industry, Arielle will be on the front lines of the dialogue and debate around privacy-related developments and trends while driving a 'culture of compliance' for our agency, clients, partners and the industry at large."

In addition to leading global privacy at UM, Garcia will spearhead the IPG Mediabrands Privacy Taskforce and continue in her previous role of overseeing operations and compliance for the ExxonMobil account.

"UM has long been at the forefront of brand safety and privacy, and as the ecosystem evolves, we are doubling down on how we can do even better," said Joshua Lowcock, U.S. Chief Digital and Global Brand Safety Officer, UM. "Releasing our IPG Mediabrands Media Responsibility Principles was an important step, and with Arielle at the helm of our privacy practice, we will take our privacy and brand safety capabilities to the next level."

Prior to her newly expanded role, Garcia served as Vice President of Business Operations and Compliance for the ExxonMobil and Accenture accounts. She led operations and compliance across 23 markets for ExxonMobil, shaping and expanding the practice over seven years to ensure efficiency and compliance in day-to-day operations. Garcia holds a JD from Fordham University School of Law.

