Umami Burger Continues to Innovate with Launch of Exciting, Redesigned Menu

"I'm proud of the incredible work being led by Nate Appleman and his team and amazed by his continual drive to innovate and improve the Umami offering," said sbe Founder & CEO Sam Nazarian . "As one of the first restaurants to embrace the Impossible Burger meatless patty, Umami Burger has always been a progressive brand that innovates to meet the needs of all our customers. With Nate's leadership in the kitchen and our new flagship location in New York City to open in 2020, the future of Umami Burger could not be brighter."

The refreshed menu features all-new food items such as the shareable Cauliflower and Chicken Tender Bites, new sauces with vegan options and salad creations such as the "New Style Caesar" and "All Green Everything." The burger menu still features Umami mainstays such as the namesake "Umami," the Original Impossible Burger (vegan), and Sam's Crispy Chicken, with added signatures including "The Beefy," "Plain and Simple" and "Wag-Yu-Mami." All burgers feature protein options made from hormone and antibiotic free meat on a handmade, artisan vegan potato bun.

The updated bar program now features a new playful decadence of signature cocktails led by sbe's award-winning Beverage Director, Gui Jaroschy. The elevated mixology menu now includes the "Umami Martini," "Mule Royale," and "Umami Frozen Margarita." A canned wine beverage selection curated from sbe's Director of Procurement, Michael Grossbard, is additionally available to guests. All new to-go packaging will also be introduced, along with a marketing campaign that will focus on Umami Burger's core brand messaging: "Approachable, bold, adventurous and clever."

Umami Burger currently has more than 27 locations globally, including 18 U.S. locations in major cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, in addition to restaurants in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, Nassau, Bahamas, and Mexico City, Querétaro, and Pueblas, Mexico. As part of the next phase of Umami Burger's rapid global growth, the brand plans to open new restaurants throughout the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific region.

sbe recently announced plans to open its second New York City Umami Burger location in 2020 at the newly renovated Le Méridien New York on the iconic 57th Street. The Umami Prime space, with over 4,900 square feet, will be designed by award-winning interior designer David Rockwell and offers direct access to 57th Street. The space will hold over 130 seats.

For more information on Umami Burger visit umamiburger.com or follow @umamiburger or #umamiburger on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Umami Burger

Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, Umami Burger has been named GQ's "Burger of the Year," Men's Journal's "Best Burger in America" and one of the "25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands of 2016" by Forbes' CircleUp25. Currently, Umami Burger has over 27 locations globally including in California, New York, Illinois, Nevada, Japan, Bahamas and Mexico with additional locations planned around the world. sbe , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues, is Umami Burger's majority shareholder. For more information on Umami Burger , please visit umamiburger.com or follow @umamiburger or #umamiburger on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

Media Contact:

The Influence | @theinfluence | www.theinfluence.com | 323.917.5133

Ali Lasky | Ali@theinfluence.com | Elle Senina | Elle@theinfluence.com |

Jason Hazzard | Jason@theinfluence.com

SOURCE sbe

Related Links

https://www.sbe.com

