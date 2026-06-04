UMassFive and Coconut Software Deliver 13K+ Appointments with a 99.5% Completion Rate

HADLEY, Mass. and SASKATOON, SK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) has partnered with Coconut Software, a leader in Intelligent Branch Solutions, to standardize appointments, improve operational visibility, and give staff the tools to deliver faster, more personalized member service across every branch and channel.

UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) has partnered with Coconut Software, a leader in Intelligent Branch Solutions, to standardize appointments, improve operational visibility, and give staff the tools to deliver faster, more personalized member service across every branch and channel. (CNW Group/Coconut Software)

As member expectations shifted toward digital self-service, UMassFive needed more than a basic scheduling system. By implementing Coconut's enterprise-wide platform for appointment scheduling, contact center scheduling, analytics, and virtual engagement, the credit union transformed appointments into a predictable, high-value member engagement channel—completing more than 13,000 appointments in 2025 with a 99.5% completion rate and full staff adoption across branches and the contact center.

Since going live with Coconut Software, UMassFive has:

Increased annual appointment volume by 4.9% to 13,079 total appointments, while achieving a 99.5% appointment completion rate.

Driven a 12.3% annual increase in certified financial coaching appointments, expanding access to deeper advisory conversations.

Strengthened its digital reputation, raising average Google ratings from 2.73 to 4.56 stars across all branches through post‑appointment reviews.

"Coconut gave us a single, modern platform to standardize experiences and see what's really happening across our branches," said Alexis Derosier, Manager of Marketing at UMassFive. "Our teams can prepare in advance, members arrive ready, and every interaction feels more efficient, empathetic, and aligned to their goals."

"At Coconut, we believe time with members should be spent on meaningful advice, not manual logistics," said Katherine Regnier, CEO of Coconut Software. "UMassFive shows how intelligent scheduling and branch insights can improve staff workflows, digital reputation, and member trust—all at the same time."

The partnership also lays the foundation for future growth, giving UMassFive the data it needs to refine service design, plan staffing, and extend its member‑first experience to new communities.

Read the full UMassFive case study here.

About UMassFive

Established in 1967, UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that serves the financial needs of the people and businesses of the Pioneer Valley and beyond, including those associated with the University of Massachusetts and Five Colleges, Mercy Medical Center, Northampton VA Medical Center, UMass Chan Medical School, and other local organizations that share UMassFive's commitment to community-focused values and a sustainable local economy. The Credit Union's earnings are reinvested back to their members through better rates, lower service charges, and improved services and banking technology. UMassFive offers a full range of financial products, including personal and business banking and lending, retirement planning and investments, and insurance. UMassFive has over 50,700 members, six branches, and assets of over $703 million. For more information about UMassFive, please visit www.umassfive.coop.

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software is redefining how financial institutions run their branches with AI-powered Intelligent Branch Solutions that unify operations, workforce planning, and customer engagement in one platform. By combining AI-driven insights with enterprise-grade appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, video banking, and workforce optimization, Coconut helps institutions forecast demand, optimize staff allocation, and deliver seamless customer experiences—driving stronger branch performance.

Trusted by 200+ banks and credit unions across North America, including RBC, Mountain America Credit Union (MACU), and M&T Bank, Coconut Software helps financial institutions streamline branch traffic, optimize workforce planning, and accelerate revenue growth.

Visit coconutsoftware.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coconut Software