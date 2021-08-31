UMBC launches mobile payment option for parking with Passport

BALTIMORE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) is launching its first mobile payment option for parking starting with the 2021-2022 academic year, with transportation software and payments company, Passport. In addition to offering the Passport Parking application, UMBC is also leveraging Passport's digital platform to drive higher compliance rates and manage its parking enforcement operations.

The Passport Parking app allows parkers to efficiently and conveniently manage parking sessions through their smartphones, eliminating the need to carry change or interact with public surfaces. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number (posted on nearby signage and decals), a license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"The university community has requested a mobile payment solution for years because we see the value in the backend management capabilities and the ease of use of this application for our students, faculty and staff," says Director of UMBC Parking Services, Chuck Boddy. "There is no better time to implement an easier, contactless payment solution. We are very excited to partner with the Passport team on this initiative."

Passport's digital platform is trusted by numerous cities, universities and private operators to manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and more. With a centralized, end-to-end digital platform in place, UMBC has access to powerful data that will allow the team to form more data-driven decisions, building a more sustainable and equitable campus for students, faculty and visitors.

"UMBC is starting its fall semester off on the right foot with a digital platform in place to manage its parking needs and make parking more convenient," says Mark Schleyer, Passport regional sales director. "Students, faculty, staff and guests can pay on the go while UMBC can streamline its parking management, drive higher parking compliance rates, create a better user experience and gain access to valuable insights and data."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

