UMCU, the Official Credit Union of the Detroit Lions, Announces Partnership with Jahmyr Gibbs, Rookie Running Back

News provided by

University of Michigan Credit Union

Apr 15, 2024, 10:00 ET

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UMCU welcomes Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions' running back, in exciting partnership. (video) 

Tiffany Ford, CEO of UMCU, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Shortly after Jahmyr was drafted by the Lions last year, this amazing partnership started. Jahmyr's authenticity, values, and professionalism were a clear match for UMCU." 

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back, Detroit Lions
Reflecting on his decision to engage with UMCU, Gibbs commented, "As I started my career, I wanted a partner who could be a part of my financial team and shares my passion for community service. UMCU felt like the perfect fit from the start, and I am excited to embark on this journey together." 

UMCU's purpose is to amaze its members, community, and team by working together for shared success and aligns perfectly with Gibbs' passion.

Gibbs' success on the field is attributed to his speed, agility and versatility.  All of these are qualities that UMCU values and demonstrates in their products and services to their members.  "We enjoy celebrating in our members' success just like Gibbs after a great touchdown!" remarked Ford. 

Stay tuned for exciting updates and celebrations as Gibbs and UMCU collaborate to bring unique opportunities and experiences to members and Lions fans alike.  Exclusive offerings will be available for Detroit Lions Debit Card holders only through UMCU, the Official Credit Union of the Detroit Lions.

About UMCU 

UMCU is the only credit union headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UMCU has more than 118,000 members, $1.3 billion in assets, and employs over 220 team members. UMCU has 20 locations located in three Metro Detroit counties, serving the financial needs of members throughout the state. 

UMCU is recognized as a valued employer and community partner, named a Top Workplace by Detroit Free Press, a National Best and Brightest Company To Work For, and one of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. For more information, visit UMCU.org or follow UMCU on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. 

SOURCE University of Michigan Credit Union

