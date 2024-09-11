UMD Touts Expertise, Announces New Investments and Expanded Partnership in Quantum

The university's renewed investment in the National Quantum Laboratory bolsters Maryland's leadership in quantum computing

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland, an international powerhouse in quantum research and applications, and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced they have signed a $9 million agreement to expand their partnership to provide state-of-the-art quantum computing access at the National Quantum Lab at Maryland (QLab). Since its launch in 2021, QLab has provided UMD-affiliated students, faculty, researchers, staff and partners with an unprecedented opportunity to work closely with IonQ's scientists and engineers as they gain experience with industry-leading trapped ion quantum computers.

University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines shared news of the expanded partnership during his remarks at the third annual Quantum World Congress, where he spoke to quantum leaders from across the globe about the university's commitment to growing the vision of "quantum for all", including the development of QLab.

"From computing and photonics to networks and sensors, the University of Maryland is making sure the Capital of Quantum is at the center of the drive, determination and resources needed to take on the grandest challenges of our time for the betterment of everyone," Pines said.

This expanded QLab partnership is only the most recent example in UMD's 35-year history of quantum investments. In that time, UMD has produced a world-leading concentration of quantum expertise—including Nobel Laureate Dr. William Phillips. The university's 10 quantum-focused centers have over 200 researchers, who have produced 200+ publications annually and graduated 100+ quantum-focused physics Ph.D.s over the last decade.

As a result of UMD's investments, QLab has become a quantum innovation hub, driving economic development in the state while attracting top talent to the region. With substantial allocations to the open science community for high-impact scientific research projects, UMD and IonQ strive to foster connections with universities in Maryland and provide access to researchers globally.

"This partnership strengthens IonQ's commitment to the state of Maryland, a state that has positioned itself as the Capital of Quantum," said IonQ President and CEO Peter Chapman. "UMD's dedication to quantum research, coupled with the collaborative nature of QLab, makes them the ideal partner to accelerate breakthroughs in the quantum industry."

"UMD's continued partnership with IonQ reaffirms our commitment to quantum innovation and the dramatic impact it is making in academia, government and the public sector," said Pines. "IonQ's industry-leading technology and expertise make them an invaluable partner in driving quantum research and development that will transform lives here in Maryland and around the world."

QLab, a first-of-its-kind lab for quantum research and development, has supported multiple cohorts of undergraduate interns, multiple academic research projects, and multiple companies within UMD's Quantum Startup Foundry and Mid-Atlantic Quantum Alliance. Workshops have also been held for government partners such as NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, as well as other events and tours for government and international visitors.

The grand opening of QLab's physical location a year ago marked a pivotal moment in establishing a collaborative, diverse quantum research community in Maryland, including enabling the launch of its Global User Program. QLab has brought together stakeholders from academia, industry, and government and integrated researchers from diverse fields such as materials science, aerospace engineering, and climate science.

Together with IonQ, UMD is focused on growing the quantum computing user base by supporting research projects that advance quantum computing solutions, enable scientific discovery, and prepare a skilled workforce.

