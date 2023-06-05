UMortgage Welcomes Top Brokerage in the Carolinas, MC Mortgage Group

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage is excited to announce that it has welcomed the MC Mortgage Group to its growing nationwide mortgage platform. MC Mortgage Group is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based mortgage brokerage serving homebuyers across North and South Carolina.

MC Mortgage Group President, Patrick Stoy, founded the brokerage in 2005 and boasts 24 years of experience as a broker within the housing industry. He was named a UWM Top 1% Broker and a Top-100 Purchase LO with UWM in 2022. Locally, he was named Mortgage Professional of the Year by the North Carolina Home Builders Association in 2021.

"Being that I've been a true independent mortgage broker since 2005, this platform will allow me the opportunity to focus on my relationships with my realtor partners, my LOs, and my borrowers," Stoy said regarding his decision to join UMortgage. "Not having to worry about the stress of day-to-day operations will allow me to create more life-changing opportunities through homeownership and help families build generational wealth."

MC Mortgage will bring a team of 10 loan originators to the UMortgage platform to continue to provide buyers with an exceptional homebuying experience across North and South Carolina. The company was named MPA Top Employer and Lender and Wilmington Cape Fear Home Builder's Association's Lender of the Year in 2021.

"We're delighted to welcome the MC Mortgage Group to the UMortgage platform," said Anthony Casa, President & CEO of UMortgage. "Patrick has built an incredible brokerage that aligns directly with our vision to create life-changing opportunities through homeownership. I'm incredibly excited to see what they're able to achieve with the tools and resources available at UMortgage!"

UMortgage loan originators have seen plenty of success in the first half of 2023. Despite a slower housing market, the platform has had record-breaking months for funded loans in February, March, and April, and is on track to produce record-breaking figures once again for the month of May.

UMortgage's platform has been developed to offer loan originators the low rates and robust product optionality of a wholesale brokerage and the day-to-day operational support typically exclusive to retail lenders. Follow this link to learn more about how UMortgage loan originators can maximize these resources to grow their businesses.

