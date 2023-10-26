Umpqua Bank Opens First Retail Branch in Utah

News provided by

Umpqua Bank

26 Oct, 2023, 13:26 ET

Addition of retail banking and depository services follows commercial lending expansion in 2022

South Jordan location to support the depository and full banking needs of businesses and consumers across Salt Lake City Metro Area

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB) announced today the official opening of its first retail branch in Utah as part of the bank's continued expansion throughout the western U.S. Located in South Jordan, Utah and within the greater Salt Lake City Metropolitan Area, the branch serves as a centralized hub to support the deposit and banking needs of consumers and businesses in the surrounding communities of Salt Lake County.

According to Umpqua Consumer Bank President Chris Merrywell, the branch opening marks an important step in growing the bank's Utah presence. Earlier this year, Umpqua merged with Columbia Bank, which had established lending operations in Utah in 2022. 

"Salt Lake City boasts one of the strongest and most dynamic economies in the West, and we are thrilled to be a growing part of helping communities here and across Utah continue to thrive," said Merrywell. "Our first official Utah branch will complement our commercial lending operation and extend our full suite of solutions and personalized banking experience to families and businesses in the area."

In July of 2022, the bank expanded to Utah, beginning with a commercial lending team under the leadership of veteran-area commercial banker Jeff Thomas. Since then, the bank has added several business and commercial lending team members. Harper Fleming serves as branch manager of Umpqua's new Utah retail location, which hosts a full-service banking team with deep local expertise in consumer, small business, commercial and corporate, and wealth management services.

Umpqua Bank and Columbia Bank merged in March 2023, creating the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the leading regional banks in the West. The South Jordan branch marks the first expansion of the bank's retail presence since the merger.

The branch is located at 10757 S. River Front Pkwy Ste. 275, South Jordan, Utah 84095.

About Umpqua Bank
Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB) and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank consistently ranks as one of America's Best Banks (ranked by Forbes) and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank's corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Learn more at umpquabank.com.

SOURCE Umpqua Bank

