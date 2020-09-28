UN at 75: Multilateral dialogue and win-win cooperation

After the end of World War II, major countries opposed to fascism set about establishing a multinational organization which was determined to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind." From the 26 UN Declaration signatories to the joint efforts of 50 countries to draw up and sign the UN Charter, the history of the UN shows that it always upholds multilateralism whenever it comes to peacekeeping or promoting development.

Through the deployment of peacekeepers, the UN has been instrumental in preventing and mitigating regional conflicts and helping civilians. Fifteen years after the establishment of the UN Millennium Development Goals in the year 2000, the number of people living in extreme poverty around the world had declined by more than a half. More and more girls are now enrolled in schools, and the share of women in politics has risen significantly. In 2015, UN member states adopted all 17 Sustainable Development Goals, addressing universal issues for mankind such as eradicating poverty, promoting gender equality, and combating climate change.

However, as the UN marks its 75th anniversary, the world is at a time of great disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic poses a grave threat to people's health, meanwhile bringing an impact on the global economy and people's life. Against this backdrop, unilateralism is raising its ugly head. For example, the U.S. has been politicizing the pandemic, and announced its withdrawal from the WHO, thereby sabotaging the global anti-pandemic cooperation.

The challenges brought by the pandemic reflect the importance of multilateralism. The world today is highly inter-connected, and humanity shares the future. Looking beyond the pandemic, countries should enhance international cooperation regarding pandemic controls and vaccine research and development, embrace economic globalization, and join hands to promote economic recovery. This is the best solution for everyone to get back on track.

China was the first country to sign the UN Charter. It has been making a range of efforts such as developing COVID-19 vaccines, stabilizing pandemic prevention supply chains, deploying peacekeeping troops, carrying out poverty alleviation projects to contribute to the broader goals, and sharing benefits with other countries via the Belt and Road Initiative. Multilateralism is behind all these efforts, and China will continue contributing to the better future for humanity.

The next 75 years requires joint efforts from all UN member states. Multilateral dialogue is essential to achieving win-win cooperation along the path of peace and development.

