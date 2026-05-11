UN Global Compact launches Angola Network to advance sustainable business

LUANDA, Angola, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact launched its Country Network in Angola today, marking a pivotal moment for responsible business in one of Africa's most dynamic and evolving economies.

The launch comes at a time of significant transition for Angola. As the country accelerates efforts to diversify beyond oil and strengthen its position as a destination for responsible investment, the need for transparent, resilient and sustainable business practices has never been greater. By embedding global standards at this critical juncture, the Global Compact Country Network Angola aims to support a new phase of economic growth that is inclusive, future-oriented and aligned with global expectations.

As part of the UN Global Compact, Network Angola will serve as a platform to connect Angolan companies with the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, equipping them with the tools, frameworks and partnerships needed to align with the Ten Principles and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Angola's private sector plays a critical role," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "As the country accelerates its economic transformation and diversification beyond oil, the private sector has a critical role to play in driving innovation, creating jobs and building long-term resilience. Sustainable business practices are not an 'extra', they are increasingly central to competitiveness, investment and inclusive growth. Country Network Angola will help companies embed these principles into their operations while supporting Angola's ambition to build a future-ready economy that delivers prosperity for its people."

Operating with a GDP of over $100 billion and a young, fast-growing population, Angola represents a powerful frontier for sustainable business. Network Angola will act as a bridge between global sustainability ambition and local implementation translating international standards into practical action across sectors including energy, mining, agriculture, finance and services.

"At this pivotal moment, Angola has an opportunity to shape a private sector that is both competitive and responsible," said Eliana Pereira dos Santos, Country Manager, Global Compact Country Network Angola. "Our focus will be on supporting companies to move from commitment to implementation embedding sustainability into core business strategies, strengthening transparency and driving long-term value creation for both business and society."

Country Network Angola will prioritise onboarding companies, building governance structures and launching initiatives aligned with national priorities and the Ten Principles. It will also invest in capacity-building and peer learning, while strengthening collaboration across the Lusophone ecosystem, including partnerships with networks in Brazil, Portugal and Mozambique, to amplify impact and share best practices.

More broadly, the launch reflects the continued commitment of the UN Global Compact to expand its global footprint and strengthen local ecosystems for responsible business. By bringing together companies of all sizes alongside government and civil society, Network Angola aims to unlock new opportunities for investment, innovation and inclusive growth.

About the UN Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

SOURCE United Nations Global Compact