UN Global Compact Network USA 2025 Annual Report Showcases Private Sector Commitment to Responsible Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) launched its 2025 Annual Report, which reflects a year of growth, collaboration, and continued private-sector commitment to advancing responsible and sustainable business practices.

As the US office of the United Nations Global Compact, Network USA supports US companies with the resources and tools needed to strengthen sustainability initiatives for long-term value and resilience.

2025 marked a milestone year for Network USA, marked by defined growth and a deepened commitment to cultivating community. From holding the largest-ever Annual Summit to introducing informal events such as sustainability-focused trivia nights, the organization expanded how peers connect, learn, and engage. These efforts expanded the network, with more than 170 US joining in 2025, bringing the network's total to 1,130 participants.

Building on this momentum, Network USA continued its programmatic offerings, including accelerators, peer learning groups, access to an e-learning platform, targeted convenings, and other resources that translate frameworks and insights into implementation. With a focus on human rights, climate, and sustainability integration, these initiatives engaged more than 650 participants across all events and programs.

This year, the Network USA Board of Directors also appointed new leadership. Amanda Gardiner joined as Executive Director in June 2025, bringing deep industry expertise and a business-first approach to guide Network USA's future. She is focused on ensuring continued support for US companies, strengthening the community, and addressing the material issues that drive competitiveness and resilience.

"Companies are under pressure to make sustainability more practical, focused, and tied to core business outcomes," said Gardiner. "Network USA's role is to help companies of all sizes translate sustainability into decisions that strengthen resilience and competitiveness, through peer learning, actionable guidance, and a strong community. Our work in 2026 will be grounded in what businesses are actually navigating today.

In the year ahead, Network USA will meet companies where they are in their sustainability journey, drawing on lessons from 2025 to reevaluate how to convene leaders, strengthen collaboration, and support practical, business-driven action. As US companies reassess how they generate and scale impact, Network USA aims to work alongside them to help translate ambition into measurable outcomes and durable, long-term value.

About UN Global Compact Network USA

UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) is the U.S. Chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. Network USA is a powerful network of companies and stakeholders dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. By connecting partners with the resources of the greater UN, Network USA supports companies that are committed to fully integrating its principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption into their business strategies and operations. To learn more, visit https://www.globalcompactusa.org/.

