UN Global Compact Network USA Appoints Ann Tracy of Colgate-Palmolive Company as New Board Chair

Gayle Schueller of 3M, Jennifer Leitsch of Ernst & Young LLP, and Michael Okoroafor of McCormick & Company to Serve on Executive Committee

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA), the American chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, announced the election of Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive Company, as its new Board Chair. Tracy, a seasoned sustainability professional with over 30 years of combined supply chain and sustainability experience, has served on the board for four years and has been instrumental in driving the organization's sustainability initiatives. She was most recently the Board Secretary and will lead for a two-year term as the Board Chair.

In her current role at Colgate-Palmolive, Tracy leads the company's Global Sustainability & Social Impact strategy. She integrates a strong technical foundation across the enterprise to help the company fulfill its purpose of reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet.

As Board Chair, Tracy will lead the eleven members of the board by guiding the Network's mission, strategic direction, and goals. Joining Tracy in leadership roles on the board are:

Gayle Schueller , Chief Sustainability Officer at 3M , who will be returning as Vice Chair;

, Chief Sustainability Officer at , who will be returning as Vice Chair; Jennifer Leitsch , Managing Director, Climate Change and Sustainability Services at Ernst & Young LLP, as Secretary; and

, Managing Director, Climate Change and Sustainability Services at Ernst & Young LLP, as Secretary; and Michael Okoroafor , Chief Sustainability Officer of McCormick & Company, as Treasurer.

"I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead our board in guiding the U.S. chapter of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative," said Tracy. "With a new strategic plan in place, we are laser-focused on empowering U.S. businesses to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals while enhancing their resilience and sustainability in an ever-evolving world through our programs and engagement efforts."

Tracy will succeed Daniella Foster, Executive Board Member, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Public Affairs, Science & Sustainability, Consumer Health at Bayer.

"It has been an incredible privilege to have served on the Board for the last seven years, most recently as Board Chair. I am deeply grateful to have collaborated with and been supported by such a dedicated group of directors," said Foster. "I am confident that the new board leadership will continue to propel the organization toward greater impact and representation of the US private sector in the United Nations."

The Network USA Board of Directors, the governing body of one of the largest country networks in the UN Global Compact, plays a crucial role in setting the strategic direction and ensuring the effective operation of the organization. Under their guidance, Network USA equips its signatories with the resources, programs, and collaborative spaces needed to drive meaningful change. Its Accelerator Programs and Peer Learning Groups enhance corporate sustainability leadership. At the same time, its events, white papers, and e-learning tools provide best practices and case studies for continued improvement.

For more on Network USA's board of directors, see here.

About UN Global Compact Network USA

UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) is the U.S. Chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. Network USA is a powerful network of companies and stakeholders dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. By connecting partners with the resources of the greater U.N., Network USA supports companies that are committed to fully integrating its principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption into their business strategies and operations. To learn more, visit GlobalCompactUSA.org.

SOURCE UN Global Compact Network USA