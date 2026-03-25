UN Global Compact Network USA Launches New Social Sustainability Report

The Report Examines How U.S. Businesses Are Making Social Sustainability a Strategic Imperative

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) launched Resilience in Real Time: Business in a Changing Landscape, a new report that highlights how US companies are embedding social sustainability into core business strategies in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Designed as a practical resource for business leaders, sustainability professionals, board members, and practitioners, the report offers actionable insights into how companies can advance and strengthen stakeholder trust, resilience, and create long-term value. Featuring case studies from BMC Software, Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón®, Avasant, and Knoll Printing & Packaging, this report highlights how organizations across sizes and industries operationalize commitments to human rights, living wage, gender equality, and decent work.

The report was launched at an event in New York City, organized by Network USA. The event featured a panel discussion with representatives from companies highlighted in the report. Attendees included companies currently participating in the organization's Business and Human Rights accelerator, creating an opportunity for dialogue and peer-to-peer exchange and emphasizing the opportunity community offers to catalyze responsible business action.

Companies that invest in fair wages, safe working conditions, and inclusive workplaces see measurable gains in employee retention, productivity, and long-term resilience. The report builds on this foundation, illustrating specific examples that can help companies strengthen approaches and accelerate responsible business action.

"Expectations around human rights and workforce practices are evolving quickly, and companies are looking for clear, practical examples of what meaningful action looks like," said Amanda Gardiner, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network USA. "By sharing these experiences, we hope companies can apply these practical insights within their own organizations," she added.

Resilience in Real Time: Business in a Changing Landscape is now available here.

About UN Global Compact Network USA

UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) is the U.S. Chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. Network USA is a powerful network of companies and stakeholders dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. By connecting partners with the resources of the greater UN, Network USA supports companies that are committed to fully integrating its principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption into their business strategies and operations. To learn more, visit https://www.globalcompactusa.org/.

SOURCE UN Global Compact Network USA