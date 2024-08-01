UN Global Compact Network USA Recognizes Andrea Brown of LyondellBasell and Wincy Cheng of Knoll Printing & Packaging for Championing the Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) recognized this year's American SDG Pioneers —business leaders who are championing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inspiring others to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Chosen from a Network of more than 900 businesses and organizations, Network USA is proud to recognize Andrea Brown, Chief Sustainability Officer at LyondellBasell, and Wincy Cheng, Sustainability Director of Global Operations at Knoll Printing & Packaging, as its local SDG Pioneers.

As the winner of the Large National and Multi-National Companies category, Andrea's leadership at LyondellBasell has been pivotal, driving substantial progress in sustainability. She spearheaded the development of LyondellBasell's sustainability strategy, focusing on key areas such as eliminating plastic waste while supporting societal well-being. Andrea's advancements in recycled polymers have propelled LyondellBasell's sustainable practices forward, signifying substantial progress toward achieving environmental sustainability goals.

As the winner of the Small and Medium-Sized Companies Category, Wincy has shown outstanding leadership in advancing Knoll Printing & Packaging's sustainability efforts, notably in monitoring and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. Through a dedication to Science-Based Targets, Wincy has achieved a 33% reduction in absolute emissions. Moreover, Wincy's initiation of programs like "Knoll Gives Back Day" has cultivated a culture of sustainability by engaging employees in these initiatives.

"We are thrilled to honor Andrea Brown and Wincy Cheng as the 2024 USA SDG Pioneers," said Richard Pearl, Network USA Acting Executive Director. "Their remarkable work in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals is a shining example of how businesses can make impactful contributions to our collective goals."

As the winners of the Local Round, Andrea and Wincy will now compete in the Global Round along with other candidates for the 2024 UN Global Compact SDG Pioneers title. The global winners will be announced this September during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit.

"The SDG Pioneers program recognizes the dedicated professionals that drive and innovate solutions through new technologies, initiatives and business models that can enable us to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We hope their work will inspire others to advance the Global Goals by implementing our Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

About the UN Global Compact

The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 62 Country Networks covering 78 countries, and 14 Country Managers establishing Networks in 20 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org.

About UN Global Compact Network USA

UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) is the U.S. Chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. Network USA is a powerful network of companies and stakeholders dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. By connecting partners with the resources of the greater U.N., Network USA supports companies that are committed to fully integrating its principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption into their business strategies and operations. To learn more, visit GlobalCompactUSA.org.

