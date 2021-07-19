UN Global Compact recognizes Robert Okine of Bewsys as one of the ten SDG pioneers

ACCRA, Ghana, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact has recognized Robert Okine of Bewsys as one of ten 2021 SDG Pioneers.

SDG Pioneers are business leaders selected by the UN Global Compact for doing an exceptional job to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by implementing the UN Global Compact Ten Principles on human rights, environment, labour, and anti-corruption. This year's global search focused on professionals working at any level in a company participating in the UN Global Compact.

This honour comes in recognition of Robert Okine, the CEO of Bewsys' work to advance digital innovation and inclusion. Bewsys, an IT company specializing in developing digital solutions that advance sustainable development goals , has been a participant in the UN Global Compact since 2017.

The SDG Pioneer entries were judged by an expert panel composed of previous SDG Pioneers and representatives from the UN Global Compact Expert Network, academia, and UN agencies. The selection criteria included the individuals' commitment to embedding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into their companies' core strategies, their efforts to advance the SDGs, as well as their engagement with the UN Global Compact and its Local Networks. The 2021 SDG Pioneers were announced during the UN Global Compact Leaders' Summit 2021 on 16 June.

After the recognition was announced at the 2021 UNGC Global Leaders' Summit, Robert Okine dedicated the recognition to the Bewsys team, partners, clients, and stakeholders for going above and beyond to support the ambitious goal of delivering life-changing digital solutions that advance sustainable development goals.

Robert Okine has led the development of digital solutions in social protection, agriculture, education, and e-governance deployed to 62 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Oceania regions.

The recognition serves as a greater commitment to partner with governments, impact investors, humanitarian organizations, and businesses to scale inclusive and innovative digital solutions to impact lives and transform organizations for a sustainable future.

To learn more about Robert Okine, please visit his page on the UN Global Compact website.

To learn more about the impact of inclusive and innovative digital solutions, visit the Bewsys impact page

Robert Okine is the CEO of Bewsys .

SOURCE Bewsys