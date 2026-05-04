UN Youth Climate Adviser Fatou Jeng Warns: "Africa Must Prepare Now"

Planet Classroom's Net Zero Speaks Spotlights Climate Adaptation, Early Warning Systems, Gender-Responsive Climate Finance, and Youth Climate Leadership Across West Africa

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As flooding, extreme heat, and infrastructure damage intensify across West Africa, climate adaptation has become a matter of public safety, economic stability, and generational equity.

The Planet Classroom Network, in association with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, announces a new Net Zero Speaks episode featuring Fatou Jeng, UN Youth Climate Adviser to the Secretary-General, Founder of Clean Earth Gambia, and Gender & Climate Negotiator for The Gambia.

Net Zero Speaks to Fatou Jeng Now Streaming on the Planet Classroom YouTube Channel. Speed Speed

Hosted by Ugandan youth leader Meda Hope Malinga, the episode delivers a practical roadmap for Africa climate resilience — from early warning systems and disaster preparedness to gender-responsive climate finance and youth inclusion in national climate policy.

Early Warning Systems: From Global Promise to Local Protection

In 2022, the United Nations launched the "Early Warnings for All" initiative, aiming for universal access to disaster alerts by 2027. In vulnerable coastal cities like Banjul, The Gambia, the need is urgent.

"We need to ensure governments are preparing for disasters — not just responding," Jeng states.

She outlines essential climate adaptation measures:

Early warning systems communicated through radio, television, and local-language alerts





Youth climate communicators reaching last-mile communities





Prepared schools, mosques, and public gathering spaces





Infrastructure planning to reduce annual flood risk

For communities facing recurring flooding and extreme weather, early warning systems are a frontline climate resilience tool.

"Early warning access is crucial," Jeng emphasizes.

Gender-Responsive Climate Finance: From Top-Down to Community-Led

Despite global climate commitments, less than 2% of climate finance reaches feminist-led environmental organizations. Across Africa, women farmers and traders form the backbone of food systems — yet remain underfunded in climate adaptation strategies.

"It should not be a top-down approach," Jeng explains. "Funding must be consultative, and women must take ownership."

She calls for climate finance to move through community-based organizations that understand local realities — ensuring gender-responsive climate finance strengthens long-term resilience rather than short-term dependency.

Youth Climate Leadership: From Symbolic Participation to Policy Power

Youth climate leadership is expanding across Africa — from community mobilization and clean-up campaigns to innovation and global climate advocacy. Yet young people are often invited into validation meetings, not policy drafting rooms.

"Governments must see young people as partners — not beneficiaries," Jeng says.

The episode urges ministers to embed intergenerational equity into climate governance, recognizing that Africa's demographic future depends on youth-led climate adaptation and implementation.

Climate Adaptation Under $200

In a striking closing segment, Jeng emphasizes that climate resilience does not always require large capital budgets.

She highlights accessible actions communities can take immediately:

Tree planting to reduce urban heat and provide shade





Community clean-ups to reduce flood blockages





Recycling and reuse practices rooted in African tradition





Switching to energy-efficient LED lighting to lower household bills

"You don't need to be on a high-level panel to act," she says. "Climate action begins in our communities."

A Vision for West Africa's Climate-Resilient Future

Jeng envisions West African neighborhoods that preserve their Ubuntu spirit of collective care while strengthening infrastructure, expanding early warning systems, empowering women-led solutions, and embedding youth climate leadership into governance.

"The climate crisis is already part of daily life," she notes. "But solutions must be built from within communities."

Host Meda Hope Malinga adds:

"This conversation makes climate adaptation tangible — from flood protection to youth-driven implementation."

C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom, underscores the urgency:

"Early warning systems, gender-responsive climate finance, and youth climate leadership are central to Africa's climate resilience. Climate adaptation requires implementation — now."

Net Zero Speaks with Fatou Jeng: Producer/Editor: Zach Cole | Art Direction: Emily Brooks | Production Coordinator: Sam Brooks

Net Zero Speaks to Fatou Jeng | UN Youth Climate Adviser on Africa's Climate Adaptation

Now Streaming on the Planet Classroom YouTube Channel.

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About Net Zero Speaks

Net Zero Speaks is an internationally recognized climate leadership series co-produced by Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement. The series connects youth climate leaders with policymakers, scientists, and sustainability experts to advance climate adaptation, net-zero implementation, biodiversity protection, and climate accountability.

About Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media platform connecting youth, policymakers, and scientists to address climate adaptation, artificial intelligence, and global innovation. Through series like Net Zero Speaks, Planet Classroom translates complex global challenges into solutions-driven storytelling.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network