unagi(x) by Wemade Integrates Chainlink CCIP on WEMIX3.0 Mainnet as Exclusive Cross-Chain Infrastructure for Omnichain Gaming Ecosystem

The industry-standard CCIP will power the highly anticipated Web3 game NIGHT CROWS, which launches globally in 170 countries on March 12.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade , one of South Korea's largest game developers and the founder of unagi(x), and Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, announced today that Chainlink CCIP—the industry standard for cross-chain interoperability—has been integrated by unagi(x) on WEMIX. As the network's official cross-chain infrastructure, CCIP underpins WEMIX's gaming mega-ecosystem and unagi(x)—the interoperability engine for unagi, the omnichain initiative to enable fast on-off chain trading.

unagi(x) being powered by CCIP enables Web3 gamers to play NIGHT CROWS across the multi-chain ecosystem, while facilitating seamless transfers of in-game tokens and NFTs between chains.

The AAA MMORPG NIGHT CROWS —which launches globally in 170 countries on March 12th—will integrate unagi(x) powered by CCIP across six chains: WEMIX, Kroma, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon. Interoperability between this diverse selection of networks allows users to fully immerse themselves in the game, while tokenizing in-game assets on their preferred chain.

"We selected Chainlink CCIP as it offers a proven solution for cross-chain token transfers and multi-chain abstraction to enhance user experiences across Web3 gaming and beyond," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "By seamlessly connecting WEMIX to the multi-chain ecosystem and enabling cross-chain transfers of in-game NIGHT CROWS tokens and NFTs with CCIP, we're unlocking a novel omnichain gaming experience and interchain economy that will help drive the growth of all of Web3.".

unagi(x) being powered by CCIP enables Web3 gamers to play NIGHT CROWS across the multi-chain ecosystem, while facilitating seamless transfers of in-game tokens and NFTs between chains. Users can freely choose their gaming chain, connecting and exchanging game tokens and NFTs with the 'una Wallet,' which enables users to intuitively manage assets and transfers across supported networks via the omnichain infrastructure.

"I am very impressed by how Wemade is on the cutting edge of blockchain gaming, a growing part of the entire blockchain economy, which I believe will eventually intersect with DeFi in new and interesting ways," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "We are excited to support them in their plans to lead the blockchain gaming community into the future with a secure connectivity solution."

CCIP was selected as Wemade's official interoperability solution because of its proven track record as the provider of oracle services used by hundreds of dApps and its dominant position as the leading provider of oracle services in the DeFi space. Advanced features including programmable token transfers and a single standardized interface for omnichain application development were also key factors leading to the decision to choose CCIP.

As a result, the integration of CCIP within unagi(x) creates a secure environment for NIGHT CROWS gamers to effortlessly navigate across chains, and positions NIGHT CROWS to redefine the possibilities of omnichain gaming.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $9 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

Wemade

With over two decades of gaming industry expertise, Wemade is at the forefront of the next global wave of Web3 game developers innovating with blockchain technology. Aiming to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology, Wemade is building a one-of-its-kind, experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

SOURCE Chainlink; Wemade