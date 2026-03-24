Unanet and Algorithms Software Expand Partnership to North America, Giving Construction Companies End-to End Capabilities From Opportunity to Delivery

Agreement combines leading growth and pursuits software with purpose-built construction ERP to deliver a seamless, connected experience

DULLES, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, and Xpedeon America Inc. (subsidiary of Algorithms Software Pvt. Ltd.), a purpose-built construction ERP provider, today announced an extension of their partnership into North America.

Building on a successful collaboration in the U.K., the partnership brings together best-in-class CRM and ERP capabilities into a unified solution designed specifically for construction firms. Together, Unanet and Xpedeon enable contractors to manage the full lifecycle of their business - from identifying opportunities and winning work to delivering projects and managing financial performance.

The integrated solution combines Unanet's proven CRM capabilities with Xpedeon's construction-specific ERP platform, which streamlines finance, operations, project execution, and supply chain management across back-office and job sites.

With this partnership, construction firms in North America will be able to:

Connect business development, operations, and finance in one seamless platform

Eliminate silos between business development, operations, and finance to improve cross-functional alignment

Gain real-time visibility across pipeline, projects, and financial performance

Accelerate business growth and scale with confidence through data-driven insights and integration

"The partnership with Xpedeon complements our robust portfolio of industry-leading integrations and solutions that help construction firms grow, manage, and thrive," said Akshay Mahajan, Unanet's Executive Vice President of AEC. "Partnerships with purpose-built solutions like Xpedeon are one of many ways we're delivering for our construction customers, and we'll continue to seek out avenues to ensure AEC companies of all types have the very best options for their businesses."

"Construction companies don't struggle to grow because they can't win work or deliver projects, they struggle because of poor visibility and misalignment between teams," said Janak Vakharia, Group CEO of Algorithms Software. "We've solved this challenge across multiple global regions, and bringing that proven model to North America marks a significant milestone. Together with Unanet, we're enabling construction firms to operate with complete clarity - from opportunity through to delivery."

Unanet and Xpedeon will be featuring their partnership at the Association of General Contractors (AGC) annual conference this week in booth #309. Attendees are encouraged to visit to learn more.

About Xpedeon

Xpedeon, by Xpedeon America, Inc., is a purpose-built construction ERP platform designed to turn complex operations into streamlined performance across back-office, site and supply chain. Backed by 30 years of industry experience and a global footprint across the UK, GCC and India, it enables contractors, developers and offsite manufacturers to connect every team, control every project and perform at scale. Learn more at xpedeon.com

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet