Unanet Appoints Chief Innovation Officer to Integrate AI, Emerging Tech into Award-Winning ERP and CRM Solutions

Newly created role ensures technology upgrades solve customers' business challenges

DULLES, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM ) solutions for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, has elevated Steve Karp, its senior vice president of financial solutions, to the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer. In this new position, Karp will lead Unanet's continued adoption of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), while ensuring the upgrades are integrated with the company's industry-leading customer service and support.

With a laser focus on providing customers with easy-to-use, outcome-improving solutions, Karp will oversee the development of new products to enhance Unanet's award-winning ERP and CRM platforms, drive the creative use of new technologies, and manage the application of new processes. He will lead the overall strategy around Unanet's use of AI, while also continuing to manage the company's financial product strategy and initiatives.

"Steve is the best person for this role because he understands that AI and other developing technology must complement people rather than be a replacement for ingenuity, creative thinking, and problem-solving," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "His ability to define a vision and execute against it will enable our customers to run their businesses faster and more efficiently."

Karp has more than 30 years of experience in the software as a service (SaaS), financial technology (FinTech) and payments industries – with senior leadership roles in strategy, product, operations, and other business areas. Over the last 18 months, he has led Unanet's financial products expansion with the deployment of the company's AR Automation solution and new AP Automation technology. His experience and skill set across a broader set of known and future technology opportunities position him perfectly for the Chief Innovation Officer.

"Businesses are grappling with the influx of new technologies while also trying to manage the evolving and growing operations within their own dynamic marketplaces," said Karp. "We understand that any new technology Unanet delivers must be easy, simple to use, and help customers wrangle their challenges, not create added complexity. I'm committed to innovating with our customers' needs top-of-mind so that everything we deliver supports their business goals."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet