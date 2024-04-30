Intact Technology Upgrades to Unanet GovCon ERP to Manage Growth

Rapidly growing service provider discards off-the-shelf system and invests in Unanet's robust platform to optimize multiple business operations

DULLES, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that Intact Technology (Intact), a ServiceNow Elite Partner and 2023 Federal Partner of the Year, has selected Unanet GovCon ERP to provide the company with the financial, project and compliance management tools it needs to optimize operations in preparation for substantial growth.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Intact is an award-winning service company providing federal and enterprise clients with platform strategy and governance, implementation, and management and enhancement services of ServiceNow's platform. With employees across the country, the company has large growth goals. However, the company recognized that its off-the-shelf software wasn't sophisticated enough to manage the revenue, job costing, and project reporting necessary for their growth plan.

Intact began the process of upgrading their technology stack two years ago and strengthened their leadership team by recently hiring Randall Fulk as Chief Financial Officer to facilitate the company's ERP search process. After a thorough assessment of several software systems, Intact selected Unanet over competing solutions for several reasons. Most importantly, Unanet's unified platform was able to operate multiple accounting and resource management functions such as capturing time and expense, job costing, project reporting and professional services automation (PSA). Previously, Intact used multiple programs that reduced efficiency, hampered data reliability and didn't provide full visibility into the data.

"Unanet's out-of-the-box dashboards provide visual, strategic insights without having to pay additional licensing fees like other software providers required. There is a night and day difference compared to other software," said Fulk. "I appreciate the flexibility built into Unanet's system that will allow us to customize reporting and functionality versus rigid legacy software we considered that seems to rule with an iron fist."

As Intact grows and acquires new clients, it has realized the need for a GovCon solution specifically designed for DCAA compliance, including built-in indirect cost rate calculations, integrated within the Unanet platform.

Like Intact, approximately 70% of GovCons reported growth last year, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices, and business challenges for GovCons.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Intact Technology

Intact Technology is a different kind of ServiceNow consultant. Our business model cuts failure out of the equation — unlocking sustained digital evolution. Intact is committed to making consulting simpler, more efficient, and risk-free for the best value on the market. For more information, visit https://intact-tech.com.

