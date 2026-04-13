Unanet Caps Strong Q1 2026 with AI Innovation, Strategic Partnerships, and Industry Recognition

Company expands AI-first platform, achieves FedRAMP milestone, recognizes top partners, and grows its global footprint in a milestone quarter

DULLES, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, today recapped the first quarter of 2026 marked by meaningful advances in its award-winning AI-first solutions, compliance milestones, expanded global partnerships, and recognition across the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries.

"Our customers faced uncertain economic conditions, political turmoil and more at the beginning of the year, yet Unanet's value in helping them navigate this environment was more resonant than ever," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Whether it's helping customers pursue and win more business ; enabling them to streamline workflows for less overhead; bolstering and simplifying their compliance; or delivering real-time analytics into ever-changing forecasts, Unanet is the technology partner that makes life easier for GovCons and AEC firms so they can concentrate on their own success."

Delivery of AI-First Innovation

Following Unanet's launch of Champ AI™, in the first quarter Unanet released Champ™ for ERP, powered by Wyatt, the newest addition to the company's growing suite of AI agents. The tool is purpose-built for AE firms and gives users a secure, natural-language interface to query complex ERP data, receive expert analyses, and trigger automated workflows.

Also rolling out in Q1 was GrowthStudio, an AI-first integrated platform designed to help small and mid-sized GovCons manage faster proposal cycles and more complex compliance requirements within their existing teams.

Together, these releases reflect Unanet's deliberate approach to AI: integrating intelligence directly into existing workflows so it is useful, intuitive, and grounded in customers' real-world business needs. This thoughtful approach earned Unanet the coveted 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for AI Orchestration from The Business Intelligence Group, and recognition for Chief Innovation Office Steve Karp.

FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency

Early in the quarter, Unanet achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for its ERP GovCon solution. The certification enables government contractors to use Unanet ERP with confidence under the stringent cybersecurity requirements set by the government. Unanet managed the compliance journey directly, owning the compliance stack end-to-end, delivering enhanced auditability, transparency, and security controls while reducing risk associated with shared or third-party compliance models.

Construction Partnership Expands to North America

Building on a successful collaboration in the U.K., Unanet and Xpedeon America Inc. extended their partnership into North America this year. The alliance integrates Unanet's CRM capabilities with Xpedeon's purpose-built construction ERP platform, giving construction firms a unified solution that spans the full project lifecycle, from identifying opportunities and winning work, to delivering projects and managing financial performance.

Champions Conference 2026 on the Horizon

This month Unanet will host its flagship event, the annual Champions Conference 2026 taking place April 20–23 at the Gaylord Pacific Resort in San Diego, California. The conference brings together GovCon and AEC leaders for three days of peer networking, product deep-dives, instructor-led training, and keynote speakers, and will feature world champion adventure racer Robyn Benincasa.

"The momentum we've built so far in 2026 is evident," continued Halliday. "While our customers are facing real challenges in the form of budget pressures, compliance complexity, a rapidly shifting federal and business landscape, they're turning to Unanet because we help them do more with what they have. With our AI-first strategy, plus our unyielding focus on customer success, I've never been more confident in our ability to deliver for the businesses."

To learn more about Unanet's AI-first ERP, CRM, and growth solutions visit www.unanet.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet