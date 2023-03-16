Unanet Celebrates 2022-2023 Partners of the Year

DULLES, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based ERP and CRM provider, today announced the winners of the 2022-2023 Unanet Partner Awards. The annual partner awards recognize companies that have excelled at helping Unanet ERP and CRM customers succeed in both the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries.

This year Unanet introduced three new annual awards: Rising Star, Referral Partner, and Services Partner. The 2022-2023 honorees are:

These honored companies distinguished themselves by engaging and collaborating with Unanet and a vast list of customers, bringing about business success across the board. Some of the partners have created seamless integrations with Unanet through Unanet Connect, the industry's first and only open integration platform, which currently has more than 45 applications.

"Our partners are an integral part of the success our customers experience," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "GovCons and AEC firms get unparalleled support, solution tailoring, and overall technical excellence when Unanet and partners collaborate. This full suite of service and solutions stands out in the industry and is one more way Unanet delivers more to customers than legacy providers."

Today, Unanet has 125 partners spanning the full suite of complementary solutions including referral, integration and consulting, outsourced accounting, and technology partners. Partners are in a unique position to grow their businesses, differentiate themselves from the competition, and seek out new opportunities, all backed by Unanet's expert training, enablement, resources and support.

To learn more about Unanet ERP and CRM, please visit www.unanet.com. To learn more about Unanet's partner program, please visit https://unanet.com/partners.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com .

SOURCE Unanet