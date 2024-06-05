Unanet CRM for GovCon Wins 2024 Excellence Award

Solution honored for helping GovCons improve and manage business development processes

DULLES, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, announced today Unanet CRM for GovCon won the 2024 CRM Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine. Unanet CRM for GovCon was selected for its unique ability to help GovCons find new business opportunities, create proposals, manage pipelines, and capture important data and forecasting information using AI-enhanced and smart technology tools.

This is the second CRM award Unanet has won this year, and the company was recently honored for its industry-leading Customer Support and Human Resources teams. These awards further demonstrate Unanet's commitment to delivering the industry's most modern technology and highest levels of service and support to its customers across all segments.

"Whether it's CRM or ERP, or the two combined, Unanet has what GovCons need to succeed in today's highly competitive and fast-paced economy," said Chris Crowder, Executive Vice President of GovCon for Unanet. "And as innovative as our technology is, customers tell us that our people are what truly sets us apart. Winning awards like CRM Excellence is only possible because of our world-class team who works tirelessly to help customers achieve their goals."

"The CRM Excellence Award honors Unanet for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients," said Rich Tehrani , TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. "Unanet has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that CRM for GovCon improved the processes of their clients' businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information."

Based on hard, quantifiable data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner's product has made in a client's business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product or service's ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all-encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

Unanet CRM for GovCon is purpose-built for government contractors and includes single-click integrations with GovTribe and other best-in-class market intelligence solutions. Its features include:

Interactive dashboards

Proposal and pricing automation

Compliance and security

Document repositories

These features ensure Unanet CRM for GovCon provides one seamless and accessible source of truth for all the variables of the highly dynamic government contracting process.

To learn more about Unanet CRM for GovCon, please visit: https://unanet.com/crm-for-government-contracting

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com .

SOURCE Unanet