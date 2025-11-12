Unanet Introduces Champ AI™: The Natural‑Language Copilot for GovCon and AEC Firms

The multi-agent intelligence platform that unifies data, automates tasks, and advises in the flow of work- making every Unanet user a power user.

DULLES, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, today announced Champ AI™, the natural-language copilot for GovCon and AEC firms.

Built as a multi-agent intelligence platform, Champ AI™ helps organizations unify and access data across their systems, automate multi-step tasks, and receive role-aware guidance in the flow of work. A nod to Unanet's annual Champions conference for customers, Champ AI™ embodies that same spirit of partnership and performance. Acting as an intelligent teammate, it empowers Unanet users across roles and throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Built on a secure, extensible AI architecture, Champ AI™ unifies data, reasoning, and automation across Unanet's portfolio. Designed for transparency and control, it blends natural-language understanding with governed orchestration to deliver trustworthy, enterprise-ready generative AI for GovCon and AEC firms.

"The industry doesn't need another chatbot. It needs an intelligent copilot that understands your business and your data," said Steve Karp, Chief Innovation Officer at Unanet. "Champ AI goes beyond basic Q&A to deliver context, confidence, and action in a single conversation so teams get trustworthy answers and can act on them instantly."

Key capabilities of Champ AI

Champ AI's core capabilities are organized around how project‑based teams work every day- connecting data, context and action across the Unanet platform:

Unify . Serves as the connective layer between structured and unstructured data across Unanet and beyond.

. Serves as the connective between structured and unstructured data across Unanet and beyond. Answer and advise . Delivers fast, accurate, contextual responses with role‑aware recommendations- no reports, no SQL.

. Delivers fast, accurate, contextual responses with role‑aware recommendations- no reports, no SQL. Act . Executes asynchronous, agentic workflows- from monitoring firm-wide KPIs to routing approvals- using governed AI actions with human-in-the-loop validation.

. Executes asynchronous, agentic workflows- from monitoring firm-wide KPIs to routing approvals- using governed AI actions with human-in-the-loop validation. Learn. Adapts to each user's workflow, becoming smarter and more intuitive over time.

"Our vision for AI is different because it begins with our customers and their needs," added Karp. "Champ AI is both practical and powerful on day one - helping BD leaders qualify better, PMs keep projects on track, finance teams accelerate cash flow, and executives make confident decisions."

Built for every role across the project lifecycle

Champ AI™ is the foundation of a growing team of intelligent copilots that help firms work smarter across the project lifecycle. Each is purpose-built for its role, making complex work seamless.

Market intel and relationships. Turn emails, meetings, and activities into insights; strengthen ties and act faster.

Turn emails, meetings, and activities into insights; strengthen ties and act faster. Pipeline and proposals . Qualify the best opportunities and convert past projects and resumes into compliant proposals faster and with less effort.

. Qualify the best opportunities and convert past projects and resumes into compliant proposals faster and with less effort. Plan and deliver projects . Orchestrate insights, guidance, and tasks so PMs can stay ahead of schedule and scope- without prolonged email chains or endless clicks.

. Orchestrate insights, guidance, and tasks so PMs can stay ahead of schedule and scope- without prolonged email chains or endless clicks. Resources and time/expense . Balance workloads, plan hires sooner, remove meeting chaos, and accelerate billing cycles.

. Balance workloads, plan hires sooner, remove meeting chaos, and accelerate billing cycles. Accounting and analysis. Replace reporting queues with on‑demand answers; forecast faster with earlier signals on cash and margin.

Why It Matters

Project‑based organizations often struggle to turn data into usable, timely, and trusted insights. Champ AI addresses this gap by:

Embedding answers and actions directly inside the tools teams already use

Reducing manual work and accelerating decision‑making

Improving data quality through governed, role‑aware workflows

Increasing adoption by making complex work simple, natural, and fast

Security & Governance

Unlike off-the-shelf LLM integrations, Champ AI™ is built on a governed reasoning layer that keeps customer data secure and separate from model training. It enforces strict access controls, full audit logging, and role-based policies that make every query traceable, every action validated, and every output explainable. The result: AI that's reproducible, compliant, and trustworthy—not a probabilistic guess.

Availability

Champ AI for proposals is available today within Unanet ProposalAI™ giving proposal and capture teams new ways to automate and accelerate their work. Broader availability across Unanet solutions will follow in Q1 2026, beginning with an AI-first unified growth suite, and ERP capabilities powered by Wyatt's agentic AI platform.

Unanet is leading the way in delivering purpose‑built, intentional AI for GovCon and AEC. Champ AI™ joins Unanet's lineup of AI capabilities and builds upon Unanet's trusted ERP and CRM solutions, which have been helping project‑based businesses run better and grow for more than 20 years.

"Champ AI is more than a set of products or features. It embodies our mission to simplify project complexity so our customers can run and grow their businesses," said Steve Karp, Chief Innovation Officer at Unanet. "As a natural‑language copilot, Champ AI represents how we bring that mission to life every day."

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet