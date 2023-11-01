Unanet Launches New Asset, Inventory and Project Manufacturing Capabilities to Give GovCons the Scalable Solutions They Need for Complex Projects

News provided by

Unanet

01 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Acquisition of Flowtrac yields new capabilities to meet federal standards, automate tasks and improve productivity

DULLES, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet today announced new inventory and project manufacturing features for government contractors (GovCons). As the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for GovCons, Unanet is following through on its commitment to innovating its technology and meet the ever-growing needs of its customers.

Carefully managing materials, inventory, assets, and the manufacturing process is a growing need among thousands of GovCons that deliver made-to-order products to their federal agency clients. From ruggedized laptops for the military to packaging vaccines for delivery, these products are highly specialized and require detailed and unique specifications along with ongoing project management, all of which must meet various compliance requirements. In addition to automating procurement, tracking government furnished property (GFP), supply chain management and other operations, Unanet's customers can stay compliant by keeping inventory and manufacturing aligned with their accounting and ongoing project management.

"GovCons told us they want these capabilities synchronized with their accounting and project management, so we listened and acted. We are committed to ensuring our customers have the tools they need for success," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "We're effectively integrating best-in-class capabilities, so our customers have a one-stop-shop that meets all their needs upon implementation. Today's news is just one more example of how we're redefining what it means to be a customer-first solution provider."

Unanet's inventory and project manufacturing capabilities come through a recent acquisition of Flowtrac Software, an exclusive Unanet partner who has fully integrated offerings within the Unanet platform. GovCons of all sizes such as Blue Halo and Innoflight have successfully integrated Unanet ERP with the Flowtrac tools.

"The integration of Unanet and Flowtrac allowed us to streamline our processes and reporting to effectively manage procurement and inventory. We have seen reduced processing time and overhead costs while also getting everything we need for audit compliance," said Patrick Lenahan, CFO of Innoflight.

By acquiring the capabilities, Unanet now has the features as part of its platform, while also having the ability to invest in and refine the tools so they meet customers' expanding needs.

Available today, Unanet GovCon ERP with inventory and project manufacturing gives customers:

  • Automatic connections between inventory, assets, manufacturing and finance.
  • Simplified compliance with built-in guardrails and audit trails.
  • Bill of materials (BOM) integration and project matching to track and allocate costs automatically.
  • Ability to track products by quantity, lot, and even by serial/tag code.
  • Inventory status and location down to aisle, bin and shelf.
  • Receiving and ordering with BOM integration to automate backorder and task assignments.
  • Customizable invoicing and billing workflows.

Unanet's acquisition of Flowtrac was a strategic move to add capabilities that will enrich the overall GovCon customer experience. Flowtrac will continue to provide industry-leading asset, inventory, and project manufacturing capabilities to the wide variety of industries it serves today. Currently, Flowtrac's solutions are used by dozens of major GovCons and other successful companies.

"Unanet's customer focus, its drive to innovate, and its designation as a top workplace align closely with our culture, and our two companies complement each other perfectly," said Stacy Tate, President and Founder of Flowtrac. "We are thrilled with the value our combined companies will deliver and look forward to a bright future, together."

"We welcome Flowtrac's team and customer base to the Unanet family," continued Halliday. "The possibilities for growth in a wide variety of industries and geographies are beneficial near-term and long. As a united team we will demonstrate true service and innovation, so our customers can achieve success on their terms."

About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet

Also from this source

DCMA Leader to Discuss Strategies for 2024 with GovConWire and Unanet in Fireside Chat

Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), will host a dialog with the Defense Contract...

Awards, GAUGE Report, and New Customer Wins Drive Unanet's Successful Third Quarter

Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.