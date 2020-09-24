Unanet Sees Revenue Growth With Competitive Customer Wins in GovCon, A/E Industries

DULLES, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider, announced today significant customer growth in the first-half of the year. The positive trajectory is attributable to investments in new software enhancements for its government contractor (GovCon) and architecture and engineering (A/E) customer bases, increased brand awareness in the market, and the company's long-standing commitment to industry-leading customer support.

In the second quarter of 2020, the number of new Unanet customers grew by 56% over the previous quarter. Unanet succeeded in winning major awards including A/E firm Mesa Associates, one of the country's largest engineering, procurement, and construction management firms covering power, defense, aerospace, industrial, commercial and municipal entities, and the GovCon OptoKnowledge, which specializes in the development of turn-key electro-optical sensor systems.

Also today, Unanet was recognized as a "High Performer" in dozens of categories for its A/E and GovCon solutions in G2's Fall Report 2020, including fastest implementation, highest user adoption, most implementable, easiest setup, customer support, best relationship, easiest to use, and best usability. The selections were made by end-users, demonstrating the value Unanet's customers receive and their favorability of the solutions.

"When we go head-to-head with the biggest names in ERP, we win the vast majority of the time because of our commitment to customers, our superior product, and our knowledgeable staff," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "The companies switching to Unanet have expressed their frustration with the status quo and are looking for better service, innovation and quality than they are getting from other ERP providers. We continue to delight them with enhancements to our purpose-built software, and more importantly, a commitment to our people-first customer service."

In 2020, Unanet has made significant investments in its marquee product lines, including:

Several new powerful analytics tools for its GovCon customers that seamlessly integrate into existing ERP data for predictive modeling, specialized reporting, and better clarity on how to manage resources including cash flow, revenue and costs.

Since acquiring Clearview Software, which has been integrated into Unanet's product suite as Unanet A/E, the company quadrupled the development and innovation team, resulting in enhanced CRM to help customers improve sales tracking and nurture their customer relationships, while managing job costs and tracking the entire lifecycle of a project on any device.

Integrated payment technologies, automated invoice attachments and secure payroll integration.

In 2020, Unanet also hired an array of new executive talent, including a new Chief Product Officer, Chief Customer Officer, Chief Sales Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. This experienced talent has helped drive Unanet's increased brand awareness, innovation and customer-first approach to the market.

"Our focus on delivering value for our customers is paying off, and we have every reason to believe our customers will reward us with continued growth through the rest of the year, allowing us to welcome even more new customers to our family," continued Halliday.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit www.unanet.com. Follow Unanet at @UnanetTech on Twitter and Unanet-Technologies on LinkedIn.

