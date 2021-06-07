Unanet Signs Major ERP Agreement with Healthcare GovCon Sierra7

DULLES, Va., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, today announced that Sierra7, a premier healthcare services and IT consulting firm that works with a variety of major federal and state government agencies including the Department of Veteran's Affairs, has gone live with Unanet's ERP solution. With Unanet, Sierra7 will operate more efficiently and have greater insights into project management.

Sierra7 will realize immediate benefits in its monthly financial management, which has traditionally been a time-consuming and manual process. Additionally, Sierra7 will now have real-time data on their projects, providing key insights to project position, time-to-completion, revenue, and resources.

"We were impressed with Unanet right off the bat. Their sales team brought in subject matter experts to have the right conversations with us at the right time. Unanet's implementation process is incredibly flexible, and the team was dedicated to listening to and understanding our unique needs," said Frank Rendon, chief financial officer, Sierra7. "When we were assessing ERP solutions, support was a key part of our grading criteria, and Unanet's superior support offerings exceeded those expectations. Unanet's next-level functionality, product roadmap, training options through Unanet University and support are all why we chose the Unanet solution."

Before Unanet, Sierra7 managed their business management processes in systems such as Sage and QuickBooks. Closing the books for their 50+ projects every month was a challenge, typically taking weeks and putting project managers behind with little ability to plan ahead.

After merging with another company, they quickly realized the necessity of an intuitive, single platform to consolidate all this information.

"With clients like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and federal civilian agencies, all of which demand accuracy and precision, Sierra7 is meeting their critical needs with its Unanet ERP implementation," said Assad Jarrahian, chief product officer, Unanet. "Unanet is successful when our customers are successful, and we are increasingly winning over leading GovCon companies like Sierra7 to provide their business with new advanced functionality, real-time insights, and industry-leading service."

