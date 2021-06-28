Unanet Signs New ERP Agreement with GovCon Leader, MPF Federal

DULLES, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, today announced it has signed a new ERP agreement with MPF Federal, a government contractor (GovCon) supporting a wide range of agencies including the Department of Defense, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and many others. By implementing Unanet's project-based ERP, MPF Federal will have one complete system to manage projects, billing, forecasting, expenses and additional business functions.

A woman-owned, SBA Hub Zone company, MPF Federal began less than a decade ago to support government agencies with training and technical services, research, life science support, program management, IT and other systems management. In its earliest stage, MPF Federal was able to manage its own internal systems through off-the-shelf software designed for small businesses. However, as the company experienced significant growth, it became clear small business software wouldn't suffice.

"We couldn't gather insight into profitability, job cost and other KPIs, and our system was limited in handling other critical business needs, so we searched for a comprehensive ERP solution that was purpose-built for the government contracting industry," said Kim Franklin, controller for MPF Federal. "Unanet came highly recommended for its ease-of-use and excellent customer service. We think Unanet will be a game-changer for our business."

When MPF Federal rolls out the Unanet ERP system to its employee base this summer, it will have new efficiency, controls, billing integrity and accuracy among all of its business functions. Project managers will have real-time data to analyze projects, and the executive team will be able to forecast and model budgets, P&L and staffing needs.

"MPF Federal has proven itself to be an invaluable support to dozens of government agencies, but like many other expanding, successful businesses, it quickly grew out of off-the-shelf software," said Kim Koster, vice president of GovCon product marketing for Unanet. "They took the time to consider what their needs were, and what they wanted their ERP system to do, and we took to the time to listen. We're thrilled MPF Federal chose to implement Unanet, and we look forward to watching them grow and succeed further."

Unanet's ERP allows GovCons to control complexity and compliance with one streamlined platform. It has consistently been touted by industry analyst groups and business leaders as the best project-based ERP. Most recently, Unanet ERP was named the Gold-level winner in the American Business Awards for ERP solutions.

