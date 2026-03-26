Unanet Unveils Partners of the Year 2025-2026

Annual partner summit hosts dedicated professionals focused on delivering optimized results for GovCons and AEC firms

DULLES, Va., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first solutions for ERP and growth solutions purpose-built for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of the 2025-2026 Unanet Partner Award winners. The annual awards highlight software and consulting companies that achieve excellent results while simplifying and fine-tuning operations for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms.

This year's award winners are:

SMB Partner of the Year: Rice Sterling

Reseller Partner of the Year: CAVU

Rising Star: Transcend Strategic Consulting

Referral Partner of the Year: Affinitas Technology Solutions

Services Partner of the Year: Arrative

Technology Partner of the Year: Paylocity

Strategic Partner of the Year: BDO

We are a Team: OAS

Partner of the Year: Aprio

"Our partners deliver real value to customers," said Craig Halliday, Unanet CEO. "By enabling Unanet's award-winning technology in the real-world, tailored to each customer's specific needs, they are an important element of our success, and our customers' ongoing growth and efficiency."

The awards were delivered at Unanet's Annual Partner Summit. Dozens of partners across North America joined together to discuss best practices, learn the latest Unanet innovations and collaborate across the entire Unanet Partner Network.

"When brilliant minds join forces, like they did at our Partner Summit and like they will at next month's annual Unanet Champions Conferences, there is no stopping the progress," continued Halliday. "I'm grateful for all the Unanet users and partners who consistently demonstrate leadership and enthusiasm for our mission."

To learn more about the Unanet Partner Network, including how to become a Unanet partner, please visit www.unanet.com/partners.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractors, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet