Unanet's First Quarter Results Prove Commitment to Customers Drives Success

Innovation takes top honors while experts shine at industry events

DULLES, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, wrapped the first quarter of 2024 with a slew of industry recognitions and new customers, further demonstrating that its commitments to quality, innovation, and service are the paths to success.

In the quarter, Unanet signed dozens of new marquee customers including Tria Federal and architecture firm INF Associates. Many new GovCon and AEC customers came to Unanet from legacy providers that failed them. Additionally, Unanet's AEC CRM solution was named the CRM product of the year by CUSTOMER Magazine, further establishing Unanet's place as the industry's most innovative and modern provider. Additionally, Unanet was named one of Built In's Best Places to Work because the Unanet team is the cornerstone of the service that customers benefit from every day.

"2024 is proving to be a banner year because customers appreciate that we are totally focused on enabling their growth," said Craig Halliday, Unanet CEO. "There are many choices for ERP and CRM, but firms are consistently selecting Unanet because we're making it easy for them to implement, automate, and glean strategic insights for the success of their own businesses."

Customers continue to rate Unanet extremely high. In the Spring G2 Grid Report for Project-based ERP, Unanet GovCon ERP and Unanet AE ERP beat the industry benchmark in every category across the board and had much higher Net Promoter Scores than the legacy provider. Unanet GovCon ERP scored the highest in customer satisfaction among all ERP solutions and also led the mid-market 'implementation index' with customers touting Unanet's ease of set-up, implementation time, and user adoption. Among other honors, Unanet GovCon ERP scored the highest among mid-market companies for 'ease of business.'

In the quarter, Unanet experts shared their thought leadership at key GovCon industry events. In February at the National 8(a) conference, Unanet offered expertise on growing a small business, and in March, Unanet was honored to host the GSA's Assistant Commissioner at an exclusive fireside chat. These events demonstrate Unanet's commitment to understanding its customers' industries instead of deploying a 'one size fits all' approach.

The second quarter of 2024 is already adding to the success of the first. The Champions Conference 2024 will take place in New Orleans and promises to be the largest user conference in company history. Additionally, Unanet plans to announce new enhancements to its solutions and will continue adding to its customer base across all industries and product lines.

"I am energetic about the future because we have all the pieces to continue to take market share from the staid, legacy providers that have let customers down over and over," continued Halliday. "We see no end in sight to the opportunities ahead."

