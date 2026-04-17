Unanet's GrowthStudio AI Platform Earns 2026 Product of the Year Award

Customer Magazine selects Unanet's business development and growth automation solution due to its exceptional AI-enabled innovation, applicability and usability

DULLES, Va., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth solutions purpose-built for project-based businesses, today announced that GrowthStudio for GovCon, its groundbreaking AI-first growth platform, is a 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

Initially designed to meet the requirements of government contractors (GovCons), GrowthStudio transforms business development from a fragmented, manual process into a connected, AI-driven capture and proposal engine. Using Unanet's industry-leading Champ AI™ to analyze past performance data, the platform helps GovCons drive predictability and performance across the entire capture lifecycle. Unlike generic AI tools, GrowthStudio offers users a high-quality, reliable, purpose-built platform for growth that is built on a firm's own data while meeting the highest compliance, security, and auditability requirements.

The 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes solutions providers that are advancing CRM and other industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my honor to recognize Unanet with a 2026 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief of TMC. "GrowthStudio has clearly earned its place among the industry's top solutions, and I'm eager to see how Unanet continues to innovate and lead in 2026 and beyond."

Unanet has set a new standard in AI innovation with its focus on embedding useful, secure AI capabilities for capture processes directly into its solutions, seamlessly integrating improvements across the entire GovCon business development lifecycle. Customers can realize better performance across all of their operations. With Champ AI, GrowthStudio serves as a compliant system of record for GovCons navigating an increasingly complex environment and looking to drive more predictable growth.

"AI's real value isn't that it can do things faster or cheaper, but that it can supercharge the real jobs that businesses and their teams are doing every day to be successful in their core mission," said Steve Karp, Chief Innovation Officer for Unanet. "We're going well beyond a chatbot or quick reporting with our AI-first innovation and creating real value with solutions like GrowthStudio. Our customers need AI that actually helps them, and that's what we're delivering."

About CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine, originally launched in 1982 as Telemarketing magazine, remains the go-to resource for news, insights, and strategies that elevate customer engagement across all channels. Each issue explores the latest advancements in AI-powered CX, omnichannel communication, agent enablement, customer journey analytics, conversational AI, automation, mobile and cloud-based solutions, workforce optimization, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.customerzone360.com.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractors, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet