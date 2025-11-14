Unanimous Decision: UFC and IBM Introduce New AI-Driven In-Fight Insights

The new live insight platform, built with IBM watsonx, will deliver real-time milestones, streaks and records directly to UFC broadcasts and data systems

ARMONK, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the next phase of their technological evolution with the launch of In-Fight Insights, an AI-driven live alert platform that monitors and reports in real time when notable milestones, streaks and records occur during UFC events. It is slated to debut at UFC® 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs. MAKHACHEV, which takes place at New York's Madison Square Garden this Saturday, November 15.

As the Official AI Partner of UFC, the new technology solution taps into more than 13.2 million UFC data points from 20+ years of fights and more than 2400 current and former UFC athletes – elevating the viewing experience for both hardcore and casual fans alike.

Part of the UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx, the new In-Fight Insights capability marks the most advanced evolution of that system to date and the first live in-fight integration since the IBM-UFC partnership launched one year ago. Moving beyond pre- and post-fight applications into real-time moments, the engine is built to identify and trigger key fight moments, such as record-setting strike totals, streaks and other significant milestones as they happen.

"UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx is a complex AI package that goes deep to unearth new, real-time insights for fans in seconds," said Alon Cohen, Executive Vice President of Innovation for TKO. "Anyone who uses AI tools knows they are normally able to go deep or fast, but not both. In collaborating with IBM for these new in-fight stats though, we have optimized Insights Engine to accomplish both, a true game-changer."

While Pre-Fight Insights will continue to provide analysis moments before the opening bell, In-Fight Insights will give broadcasters immediate contextual understanding to share with fans. By integrating these insights into the broadcast feed, UFC and IBM are delivering a new level of in-the-moment intelligence with commentators, production teams and fans. Data will also be stored in the UFC Insights Engine for archival and analytical purposes.

"The launch of In-Fight Insights is the latest example of how AI is really changing the game for the live sports viewing experience for fans around the world," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, IBM. "It's a testament to the commitment of UFC to always think outside the octagon, to best capture the enormous storytelling potential and human element of the action going on inside the cage."

Since announcing their partnership in November 2024, UFC and IBM have worked together to establish the foundation of the UFC Insights Engine, aggregating and analyzing the organization's rich library of fight data to create more personalized and data-driven fan experiences. The In-Fight Insights addition is part of a broader effort to scale the Insights Engine across all UFC platforms, including live broadcasts, pre-event programming, social media channels and in-venue activations.

As the popularity of mixed martial arts continues to expand globally, UFC and IBM are leveraging AI and data to bring fans closer to the sport and its athletes than ever before.

About UFC

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 318 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

IBM, [email protected]

UFC, [email protected]

SOURCE IBM