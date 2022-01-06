Unattended Ground Sensors Market size to increase by USD 126.27 Mn | North America to account for largest market share | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the integration of IoT. In addition, the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations will further accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. However, the delays in adoption due to unresolved bandwidth and frequency problems occurring in the sensors will challenge the growth of the market. Technavio expects the unattended ground sensors market size to grow by USD 126.27 million, between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period.

Unattended Ground Sensors Market: Segment Highlights

By technology, the acoustic and seismic accounted for maximum market share in 2020.

Acoustic and seismic are resistive to extreme environmental conditions, which is driving the growth of the segment.

In addition, features such as high accuracy rate, small size, broad area coverage, weatherproof target recognition, remote monitoring, reprogramming, longer lifespan, robust communication with a low probability of intercept (LPI) transmission, and protection against tampering are fostering the segment's growth.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

38% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The region will offer significant growth opportunities for market vendors.

The increase in defense spending will drive regional market growth.

The US is the key market for the Unattended Ground Sensors Market in North America .

. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Get highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Download a Free Sample Now!

Notes:

The unattended ground sensors market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period.

The unattended ground sensors market is segmented by Technology (Acoustic and seismic, Infrared, and Magnetic) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Applied Research Associates Inc., CNIM SA, Digital Barriers, Domo Tactical Communications Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Innovative Wireless Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, McQ, Northrop Grumman Corp., and Thales Group.

Related Reports:

Rugged Handheld Devices Market by Type, End-user, Product, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Shortwave Infrared Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Unattended Ground Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 126.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Research Associates Inc., CNIM SA, Digital Barriers, Domo Tactical Communications Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Innovative Wireless Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, McQ, Northrop Grumman Corp., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio