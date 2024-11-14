Unbeatable Black Friday Deals at Monport Laser -- Save Big on Engraver Machines, Accessories, and More!

From November 5 to December 5, 2024, Monport Laser offers unbeatable Black Friday deals, featuring discounts, gift cards, and chances to win orders free!

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser , a leading name in laser engraving technology, has launched its most anticipated Black Friday sale , running from November 5 through December 5, 2024. With discounts reaching up to $6000 on top laser engravers, a range of exclusive gift cards, and a 60-day price guarantee, Monport Laser is making high-quality engraving equipment more accessible than ever.

The Black Friday sale boasts an array of deals for all buyers, from DIY enthusiasts to industry professionals. Shoppers can take advantage of Monport's largest-ever price cuts—no code required. For added value, select purchases come with free gift cards of up to $300. Monport is also rolling out a 60-day price guarantee, ensuring customers get the best deal, even after they buy.

In addition, Monport Laser will host live giveaways throughout the sale, with the chance for customers to win mystery gifts and even have their orders completely free.

Highlighted Deals on Latest Models

Monport's product lineup includes exclusive discounts on some of its latest innovations. For instance:

Monport Reno45 Pro 45W Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (16" X 12") This versatile desktop model, equipped with semi-autofocus and a cutting speed of up to 500mm/s, can handle acrylic up to 15mm thick. Ideal for smaller spaces, the Reno45 Pro is compatible with various engraving software and comes with a $100 gift card.

Monport GA 60W Upgraded Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver & Marking Machine with Auto Focus Known for its Galvo scanning technology, 90° rotary marking, and color metal marking capabilities, the GA 60W engraver reaches speeds of up to 10,000mm/s for precision at every pass. Buyers of this model will receive a $300 gift card.



Additional Black Friday Perks

Massive Savings — Up to $6000 OFF on select engraving bundles; no code needed.

— Up to on select engraving bundles; no code needed. Free Gift Cards — Up to $300 value with qualifying machine purchases.

— Up to value with qualifying machine purchases. 60-Day Price Guarantee — Ensures customers lock in the best deal through the sale period.

— Ensures customers lock in the best deal through the sale period. Accessories Deal — 20% off on all accessories, perfect for a complete engraving setup upgrade.

Stay Updated: Join the Monport Community

Monport Laser invites customers to join its Facebook Group , where fans can access exclusive Black Friday insights, news, and support from other engraving enthusiasts. Monport's group offers a hub of inspiration and real-time updates on all upcoming deals.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is committed to delivering powerful, user-friendly laser engraving solutions across a range of industries. With a focus on precision and durability, Monport's engravers are trusted by hobbyists and professionals alike for creating detailed, high-quality engravings on a variety of materials.

For more information on Monport Laser's Black Friday sale and complete product lineup, visit www.monportlaser.com .

