Unbeatable Savings on Organic Sleep: Essentia's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Organic Mattress Sales are Here.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress , the pioneering manufacturer of the world's only slow-response organic latex foam mattress, is thrilled to announce its highly-anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for 2023, offering customers the opportunity to indulge in luxury sleep experiences at unbeatable prices.

From November 8th to November 22nd, customers can enjoy Essentia's Black Friday sale saving an incredible 25% Off Sitewide on all Essentia products. As a bonus, every purchase of a Lifestyle or Performance mattress comes with 2 Free Organic Latex Cloud Pillows, valued at $330, ensuring a truly restful night's sleep and completing the bedroom.

The savings continue with Essentia's exclusive 2-day Black Friday offer on November 23rd and 24th. Customers can avail themselves of the same 25% Off Sitewide deal, along with 2 Free Organic Latex Cloud Pillows (valued at $330) upon the purchase of a Lifestyle or Performance mattress, with an exclusive additional discount offered during the Black Friday 2-Day Flash Sale.

As Cyber Monday approaches on November 27th, Essentia presents an irresistible deal of 25% Off Sitewide, plus the offer of Essentia Bonus Cash. Customers can earn up to $300 Bonus Cash with each mattress purchase, which can be used towards a future Essentia purchase.

Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming deals, stating, "We are excited to offer these huge savings on our mattresses. Essentia offers unparalleled value on our range of organic mattresses, continuing our commitment to delivering exceptional sleep experiences with our 'Beyond Organic' approach. You would be hard-pressed to find an organic mattress, made entirely of GOLS-certified organic latex and no springs at this value. "

Essentia is proud to offer a 20 Year Warranty , as well as a 120-Night Mattress Sleep Trial and free shipping on all orders. Customers can also take advantage of competitive financing options via Affirm, including a 12-month 0% APR option. Essentia's products are not only renowned for their exceptional quality and comfort but also for their commitment to sustainability, being Vegan and Cruelty-Free, aligning with the brand's ethos.

Visit their website at myessentia.com to explore their product range and make the most of these exceptional Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, available for a limited time only.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Essentia Organic Mattress is the world's only organic latex slow-response foam mattress designed for the best sleep ever from the inside out. The eco-luxury brand is dedicated to creating a sleep environment that extends Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%. This is made possible by eliminating sleep stimulants, something only achieved by Essentia's patented technology. In addition, its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses, so customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep without harming themselves or the environment. Non-toxic and certified organic, Essentia's patented vegan technology has us pouring our energy into your nights so that you can pour yours into your most vibrant days. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia's patented natural latex foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. You can find Essentia stores across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.myessentia.com.

