Unbox Robotics Secures US$28 million in Series B Fundraise Led by ICICI Venture

The company to use the funds to strengthen leadership & engineering teams, accelerate product development and expand market presence in India & globally

PUNE, India, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbox Robotics, a leading supply chain robotics technology company, today announced that it has secured US$28 million (INR 243 crore) in Series B funding, led by ICICI Venture and Redstart Labs (Infoedge), with co-investment from F-Prime, 3one4 Capital, Navam Capital, Force Ventures, and other existing investors. This funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary capital, will be utilized towards strengthening the leadership and engineering teams, accelerating new product development, and expanding market presence across India and select international markets.

Rohit Pitale, Chief Growth & Product Officer, Pramod Ghadge, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Shahid Memon, Co-Founder & Chief Technology and Operations Officer

This fundraise marks a key step for Unbox Robotics as the company scales its mission of transforming warehouse and logistics operations through intelligent robotics and automation. The company also created meaningful liquidity for employees through its ESOP program as part of the transaction.

Founded with the vision of transforming intralogistics through intelligent automation, Unbox Robotics designs and deploys modular robotic systems that enable faster, scalable, and more efficient order fulfilment for enterprises. Unbox Robotics' platform combines proprietary swarm-intelligence software with modular 3D robotic sortation hardware, allowing large fleets of robots to coordinate dynamically and scale throughput with minimal fixed infrastructure.

The company has built a growing customer base across Europe and the United States, alongside India, supporting global e-commerce, retail, and third-party logistics operators. This backing from ICICI Venture represents a strong validation of Unbox Robotics' technology, customer traction, and long-term vision. ICICI Venture brings deep institutional expertise, strong governance capabilities, and a shared belief in the role of automation in enabling scalable, efficient supply chains—making them an ideal partner for Unbox Robotics' next phase of growth.

Pramod Ghadge, Founder & CEO of Unbox Robotics, said, "This funding is an important milestone for Unbox Robotics. The continued support of our existing investors and the addition of ICICI Venture as our lead investor and F-Prime joining the round from the US, strengthens our ability to scale faster. With over 5x year-on-year growth and profitability, we're now doubling down on scaling our products across key global markets. We plan to use this capital to build a world-class team, accelerate new product development, and expand our presence across key markets as demand for warehouse automation continues to grow."

Sharad Malpani, Director, ICICI Venture and Co-Head, IVen Amplifi Fund, said, "We are pleased to partner with Unbox Robotics at this stage of their growth. The company has demonstrated strong execution, differentiated technology, and a clear understanding of customer needs in the logistics and intralogistics automation space. We believe Unbox Robotics is well positioned to play a leading role in enabling efficient, scalable warehouse operations in India and globally."

Vibhore Sharma, Director, Redstart Labs (Infoedge), said, "Unbox Robotics has demonstrated a clear ability to translate insight-led technical innovation into meaningful commercialization. As the company enters its next phase, we look forward to supporting its continued progress."

Sanjay Aggarwal, Venture Partner, F-Prime, said, "Unbox Robotics is one of the leading robotics companies emerging from India to provide best-in-class solutions to the global market. We've been consistently impressed by their innovative products, relentless execution, and their ability to deliver proven high-ROI solutions to some of the most demanding customers in the world. We are excited to partner with the team on their next phase of growth."

