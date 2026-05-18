UNCG Awarded $2 Million to Grow Bioindustrial Manufacturing Workforce in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNC Greensboro (UNCG) has received a $2 million award to launch NC BioMISSION, a bioindustrial workforce training and research program in North Carolina.

The U.S. bioindustrial economy is projected to support at least 1 million jobs by 2030, but qualified biotechnology workers are already in short supply. NC BioMISSION will help address this gap by equipping students with technical, applied, and industry-aligned skills for careers in the growing sector.

The initiative has been funded by BioMADE, a Manufacturing Innovation Institute sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense to secure U.S. global leadership in industrial biotechnology. Bioindustrial manufacturing uses biological systems to generate high-value chemicals, materials, textiles, fuels, bioplastics, and other products, often using agricultural feedstocks and waste streams as starting materials. The program will prepare students to convert biomass into high-value, industry-ready materials that strengthen supply chains, advance sustainability, and drive economic growth.

NC BioMISSION's self-paced certificate, opening to all majors in January 2027, will combine in-person instruction, online modules, and immersive virtual reality experiences. The program will be designed to be accessible to UNCG's diverse student population, including adult learners and the university's large number of military-affiliated students and veterans.

Coursework will be developed in conjunction with an industry advisory board. "Rather than people at the university saying, 'these are the skills people need,' it will be the industry telling the university the skills they require in order to hire these individuals," said Dr. Sherine Obare, UNCG Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement.

The program will also include opportunities for capstone projects with industry partners. "The goal is for students to gain practical experience and professional preparation for immediate workforce entry," said Obare. "We want to develop high-level, critical thinking in these students."

In addition to skills related to the use of industrial reactors, NC BioMISSION will incorporate education in data analytics, data science, and machine learning, to support process optimization and data-driven manufacturing.

NC BioMISSION personnel will conduct research on optimal methods for transferring bioindustrial skills to students. Ultimately, the team aims to develop a scalable, replicable model for bioindustrial manufacturing workforce development that can be implemented across the country.

UNCG's NC BioMISSION is one of six national educational and workforce development projects funded by BioMADE this year. Bioindustrial job opportunities are broad, with roles ranging from highly skilled technical workers to engineers, plant operators, scientists, and more. While the United States has led the world in biotechnology since the 1970s, in recent years China has surged ahead in key emerging areas, leading to increased federal investment in biotechnology initiatives.

The UNCG project will be housed in iCOMMAND, the university's research institute for military advances and national defense, with Obare, Dr. Chartanay Bonner, and Dr. Charlene Mello at the project helm.

"Leveraging North Carolina's strong agricultural base and aligning academic training with industry demands, NC BioMISSION represents a strategic investment in North Carolina's future," said Obare. "This initiative will accelerate bioindustrial manufacturing across North Carolina, creating clear pathways to employment, advancing sustainability, and driving economic growth."

About UNCG

UNCG is a diverse, learner-centered public research university with approximately 18,000 students enrolled in more than 150 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs. Recognized nationally for academic excellence, access, and affordability, UNCG is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina for affordability by The New York Times, as well as No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 13 nationally for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNCG advances research, creative activity and community engagement that expands opportunity, drives economic impact and strengthens workforce partnerships across North Carolina. For more information, visit uncg.edu.

SOURCE University of North Carolina Greensboro