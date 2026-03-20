UNC Greensboro named North Carolina's top producer of Gilman Scholars

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNC Greensboro has been named a Gilman Program 25th Anniversary Top Producing Institution — based on the number of recipients supported from 2001–2025 — and leads North Carolina in Gilman Scholarship recipients.

Since 2001, 278 UNC Greensboro students have studied in 44 countries through the Gilman Program, which has directed more than $800,000 to UNC Greensboro students. All Gilman Scholars are Pell Grant recipients — students with demonstrated financial need for whom studying abroad can be financially out of reach.

UNC Greensboro was recognized by the U.S. Department of State as a Gilman Program 25th Anniversary Top Producing Institution — based on the number of recipients supported from 2001–2025 — and leads North Carolina in Gilman Scholarship recipients.

At UNC Greensboro, the program sits at the intersection of academic merit and opportunity, providing access to study abroad experiences for students who might not otherwise have the means to participate. Ranked No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report and No. 13 nationally, UNC Greensboro has made expanding access — to education, to opportunity and to the world — central to its mission.

"This recognition reflects UNCG's commitment to expanding opportunity and advancing social mobility for our students," said Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. "Through the Gilman Scholarship Program, students with financial need gain access to global learning experiences that broaden their perspectives, strengthen their education and prepare them for successful careers."

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program provides scholarships to American undergraduates with high financial need to study or intern abroad for academic credit. Established by Congress in 2001 and administered by the Institute of International Education on behalf of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the program has supported students from more than 1,400 institutions nationwide.

UNC Greensboro's Gilman Scholars Program is administered by the Global Engagement Office. For more information, visit https://studyabroad.uncg.edu.

About UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro is a diverse, learner-centered public research university with approximately 18,000 students enrolled in more than 150 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs. Recognized nationally for academic excellence, access and affordability, UNCG is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina for affordability by The New York Times and No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility and No. 13 nationally by U.S. News & World Report. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNCG advances research, creative activity and community engagement that expands opportunity, drives economic impact and strengthens workforce partnerships across North Carolina. For more information, visit uncg.edu.

SOURCE University of North Carolina Greensboro