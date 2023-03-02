Uncharted: Discussions Among Pathfinding Entrepreneurs, Investors and Creatives Launches on the Advertising Week Platform

Podcast's Initial Episodes Feature John Varvatos, Michael Loeb, Nik Sharma, Sahil Bloom and Ryan Serhant

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted – an invite-only community of the world's best entrepreneurs, investors, and creatives – is launching a podcast today that offers an open dialogue with a selection of the world's leading entrepreneurs, creatives and investors. Hosted by Noah Friedman, co-founder and executive director of Uncharted, this new podcast is produced by Advertising Week, a leading content creator and organizer of celebrated adtech and media gatherings across the globe, which are amplified via the AW360 content platform.

Designed to provide unfettered access to and insight from leading minds, the Uncharted podcast is an extension of the Uncharted entrepreneur community event series that consists of monthly dinners and an exclusive annual gathering in Southampton, NY. Uncharted was founded in late 2021 by Friedman and serial entrepreneur Michael Loeb.

"Since our inception in late 2021, Uncharted has built a global community and hosted events with everyone from unicorn founders to Midas list investors, Olympic gold medalists and award-winning actors & creators," said Friedman. "I am thrilled to be embarking on this podcast, which will bring the conversations we have at private gatherings to a much larger audience. Our guests are true pathfinders who have mapped successful careers for themselves in unique and creative ways."

The first episode of Uncharted is scheduled for March 2, 2023 with additional episodes rolling out in weekly installments. Uncharted can be accessed via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify Podcasts. The series will be housed at https://advertisingweek.com/podcast-uncharted/

Friedman's initial group of guests and launch dates of the episodes are as follows:

Nik Sharma ( March 2, 2023 ) - The DTC King: Nik is the CEO of Sharma Brands , a strategic initiatives firm working with a wide range of brands to help grow and scale revenue across digital platforms. Nik is one of AdWeek's Young & Influential, Forbes 30 under 30, Business Insider's up and coming Investors to Watch, and an investor and advisor to some of the fastest-growing brands in commerce.

Sahil Bloom ( March 16, 2023 ) - One of the most prolific digital creators in the business space and a marquee name in Twitter. Sahil manages a $10mm fund and writes content that reaches over 1mm people per week. A former d1 athlete, Sahil is respected and regarded amongst the biggest business creators and businesspeople of today.

John Varvatos ( March 30, 2023 ) - Legendary designer, producer, and entrepreneur. John has designed clothes worn by tens of millions and left one of the biggest stamps on modern fashion. He's also a prolific record and media producer and a recent spirits entrepreneur, with the launch of a new tequila in partnership with Nick Jonas .

Michael Loeb ( April 13 , 2023) - Multi-time unicorn founder and prolific investor, Michael Loeb , a serial entrepreneur, is currently the President and CEO of Loeb NYC, a private venture investor, and start-up incubator responsible for the creation of multiple unicorns and historic businesses. Michael is co-founder the Uncharted community and acts as a generous host for the event series.

Ryan Serhant ( April 27 , 2023) - Ryan Serhant is one of the most successful and well-known real estate brokers in the world. After a decade leading one of New York City's top-ranked real estate teams, he founded SERHANT, the first brokerage designed for the marketplace of tomorrow. In addition, Ryan is an entrepreneur, producer, public speaker, bestselling author, and star of multiple TV shows.

Uncharted is a community of the world's most preeminent founders and funders and it is anchored by a monthly dinner series in Manhattan and an annual summit in Southampton, NY. The series facilitates conversations, promotes an exchange of ideas, introduces people to new friends while often re-introducing old ones. With Uncharted, Loeb and Friedman are building a supportive network that allows for collaboration and cooperation. The Uncharted community consists of a hand-picked group of roughly 500 of the world's leading entrepreneurs, investors, creatives, and more. Uncharted's membership represents the best of the best in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

