Unclaimed Baggage Holds America's Only Auction of Unprocessed Lost Airline Luggage

Lost luggage retailer offering in-person and online auctions during second annual event

SCOTTSBORO, Ala., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unclaimed Baggage, the nation's only retailer of lost luggage, will host its annual Unclaimed Auction event on Saturday, June 13, inviting the public to bid on authentic, unprocessed suitcases in-store, alongside a debut online auction for individual items found inside lost luggage.

Various suitcases stacked together

As the only event of its kind in the country, Unclaimed Baggage transforms lost luggage and the mystique of what you might find into a high-energy shopping experience where every bid could uncover anything from luxury goods and rare collectibles to the completely unexpected.

"We always say, 'you never know what you'll find,' and our Unclaimed Auction adds another layer to that tagline," said Bryan Owens, owner of Unclaimed Baggage. "The event reveals what our baggage openers see every day in unclaimed luggage, from the unique to the high-end to the odd."

Throughout the day, in-store guests can participate in live auctions featuring 20 unprocessed suitcases, released in hourly drops. Bidders will choose based on first impressions alone as each piece is sold as is—no previewing or sorting.

Beyond suitcase auctions, individual items rescued from lost luggage—including unique finds, luxury fashion and rare treasures—will be up for grabs both in-store and online.

This year's event marks the debut of online bidding, giving virtual participants the opportunity to compete against in-person guests for the same items in real time. Mystery boxes packed with merchandise will also be available for purchase in-store at set prices.

Live auctions will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT at Unclaimed Baggage's flagship store in Scottsboro, Alabama, and online at unclaimedbaggage.com.

For more information, visit unclaimedbaggage.com/unclaimedauction.

About Unclaimed Baggage

Located in Scottsboro, Alabama, Unclaimed Baggage is a one-of-a-kind retail store and the country's only merchant of unclaimed and lost airline baggage and its contents. Unclaimed Baggage offers a treasure trove of goods that airlines have been unable to reunite with their former owners. The store has made national news for its ever-changing array of unique items from around the world, all sold at an incredible value. As part of its commitment to service and generosity, the company created the Reclaimed for Good foundation which has given millions of dollars' worth of product and profit to meet needs around the globe. For more information, visit unclaimedbaggage.com.

SOURCE Unclaimed Baggage